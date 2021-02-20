“Handle them carefully, for words have more power than atom bombs.”
— Author & poet
Pearl S. Hurd
If you’re anything like me you’ve grown tired, perhaps at times even disgusted, by all the malicious, mean-spirited and unmistakably unkind rhetoric we hear and witness on a daily basis. Since when did name-calling and hateful speech become the norm? When did our dialogue turn so vicious and vindictive? When was debate and diplomacy displaced and replaced with threats of terror along with inexplicable words filled with intimidation?
Certainly, I understand that today we are all living in a frustrating, uneasy and uncertain period of time due to the ongoing pandemic, but shouldn’t that in some human way bring us closer? After all, indeed we are all in this together.
As an American, and certainly as a writer, I am growing more and more concerned that our words, especially at such a perilous time, matter more than ever. But it seems the language we hear most often is anything but uplifting and is in fact deeply discouraging.
One of my oldest and dearest friends, the late Dr. Jim Kern, was a true inspiration to me not only as a friend but also as a trusted colleague. The thoughts he shared were both encouraging and inspiring to me in so many ways.
Once he offered me a useful analogy about the use of spiteful and hateful rhetoric and its ongoing impact. Here’s what he wrote:
“When I lived in Wyoming, I observed people riding their all-terrain vehicles and motorcycles straight up the slopes of the mountains and foothills. These vehicles would leave ruts which then would channel water down the slopes and steady erosion would cause deep ravines which were not only ugly but the topsoil – what little there was – would then be washed into the streams and eventually into the lake. This process took a long time but ultimately was quite harmful to the environment due to the erosion.”
Jim then noted that hurtful comments and disrespectful speech caused another kind of erosion which lowers the value of our society and ultimately diminishes us all.
Just as water dripping one drop at a time can cause a luscious landscape of a beautiful mountainside to be sabotaged, hurtful words can ultimately erode our country’s sense of decency as it turns vile and malicious statements into normal, perhaps even acceptable behavior.
Throughout our history one can find countless examples of how our words have been one of the most forceful tools known to mankind. As someone once described, words have the ability “to hurt or to heal; to hinder or to help; to humiliate or to humble.”
While I completely understand that rash, reckless and yes, even racist speech made against others might actually be constitutionally and/or legally protected, it doesn’t mean we can’t take issue with it when it ultimately makes us less than we are or ever hope to become.
The force of our speech is more powerful than we might ever have imagined it to be. It serves us all to keep that in mind whenever we speak.
