S.T.A.G.E., Inc. presents the first show of its 41st Season, “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner,” a comedy/drama by Todd Kreidler, Oct. 3 through Oct. 20.
During the play, a progressive white couple’s proud liberal sensibilities are put to the test when their daughter brings home her black fiancé. Set in 1967, it shows a humorous and insightful clash of racial and generational differences.
Director is Lou Garza and assistant director is Nick Grant. The cast includes Keith Wilson, Joe De Mott, Denise Swain, Tara Leggett, Kelli Grant, Ralph Gill, Brooke Arnold, Oliver Johnson and Valerie Johnson.
Opening night is a benefit performance for Acacia Medical Mission. All seats are $20 for the Oct. 3 performance and no season tickets will be accepted.
Ticket prices for all remaining shows are $20 for adults, $17 for seniors 62+/military and $12 for students. To purchase tickets online, go to website www.stagebulverde.org or call (830) 438-2339 for more information. An optional dinner is served at 6:30 p.m. before the 8 p.m. curtain on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. with a 1 p.m. lunch available.
