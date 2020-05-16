New Braunfels, Comal County, Texas doesn’t just celebrate the Founding of New Braunfels. Also celebrated is Texas Independence. In 1986 the Sesquicentennial (150 years) of Texas Independence was commemorated.
Planning for the 1986 Texas Sesquicentennial began in 1982 under the auspices of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Fred Willard accepted the chairmanship and Roxolin Krueger was the vice-chairman. By 1984 Dr. Willard had appointed chairmen for 27 committees and all were meeting regularly. More than 1,000 people were eventually involved in the largest Comal County-New Braunfels celebration to date.
Among those appointed were Carroll Hoffmann as chairman with Roger Biggers, vice-chairman of the Water Festival Committee. Serving on the committee were Janelle Berger, Frances Bridges, Marian Clark, Kirk Gregory, Rosemarie Gregory, Doyle Krueger, Bob Sohn, Craig Sagebiel, Bill Schumann, and David Whatley.
The Water Festival would be held in Landa Park. There was a question about an appropriate memorial for the Texas Sesquicentennial. Parks Director David Whatley had an idea. Since he retained the position of parks director Dolores Schumann and Joyce Kolodzie learned through the arborists with whom they worked in the Landa Park Arboretum that there was concern regarding the wonderful old Live Oak in the Park. All the people climbing on its magnificent trunk through the years and into its branches had scuffed it badly. When the professionals warned about the damage David Whatley listened and acted. He found the money to build an attractive and protective wrought iron fence around the tree. When the memorial for the Sesquicentennial came into question Parks Director Whatley proposed a “Living Memorial” — like the ancient Live Oak in Landa Park.
The Live Oak held a special place not just in Landa Park but the entire area. Many through the years had used it as the setting for group photographs or a favorite spot for a young couples’ photo or that of a Kindermaskenball participant. School children enjoyed climbing on its weathered trunk and branches. It was a perfect meeting place. Everyone knew the location of the majestic Live Oak in the Park.
Franziska Dittlinger Liebscher shared a favorite story about the Live Oak: Native Americans left directional signs by tying down the trunk of a sapling to point the way. The trunk of the Old Oak is curved and may well have been used as a directional sign many years ago.
When it was agreed the Live Oak in Landa Park was to be the Living Memorial of the Comal County-New Braunfels 1986 Texas Sesquicentennial, the actual age of the tree had captured everyone’s curiosity. Members of the Steering Committee for the Water Festival serving on the Tree Landscaping Committee were Comal County Extension Agent Bill Schumann and Parks Director David Whatley. It was thought the tree, which was held up by two concrete piers and an additional two iron posts, was at least 200 years old. Bill Schumann made contact with Mike Walterscheidt, program leader in extension forestry at Texas A&M and Mark Peterson of the Texas Forest Service, Peterson who, along with Schumann measured the tree’s diameter at 70 inches. Walterscheidt using core samples from the tree figured out the number of rings per inch and diameter and determined the tree was approximately 284 years old.
Carlos Mendez, landscape architect with Meister and Company, worked with the extension services, the Parks and Recreation department, and Carroll Hoffmann and his Water Festival Committee. The goal was to preserve and protect the tree by not changing the physical environment while at the same time develop the site as a memorial with historically interpretive information.
It was decided the history during the life of the tree should be on a plaque near the tree. Local historian and teacher Barron Schlameus agreed to research and write the history. Helen Hoffmann was responsible for obtaining the plaques.
The finance committee that funded the Living Memorial was chaired by Elliot Knox. Serving with him were Ann Burrus, Kathy Bock, Nina Jane Guinn, and Arlene Sedgwick. A goal of $60,000 was set. The finance committee planned a breakfast on October 19 that got things off to a good start. Wurstfest Association gave $10,000 to the project. Other organization donations were Noon Lions, $5,000; New Braunfels Rotary, $3,000; and Jaycees, $2,500. Finance Chairman Knox announced, “We expect to complete the drive with the rest of the organizations and businesses in December and collect the 150 individual and couples’ gifts and conduct a person-to-person solicitation in January.” Knox further stated that the Living Memorial was an asset showing strength and giving inspiration. He noted that with care the tree could possibly live to be 1,000 years old. Waterfest Committee Chairman Carroll Hoffmann told about the projects that were planned regarding the Living Memorial — landscaping, a stone fence enclosure to enhance the tree’s beauty while serving as its protection, a walkway about 125 feet away from the base of the tree, and lighting for the evening.
The exciting plans continued with the results a meaningful memorial and a grand celebration.
To be continued.
