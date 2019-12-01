The enthusiastic reception of the City of a Prince mural was most gratifying and well-deserved by the Historic Outdoor Art Museum (HOAM) Board and their supporters. The Texas Senate honored muralist and historian Clinton Baermann of Llano also received applause of appreciation for his outstanding creation the City of a Prince mural that enhanced the Downtown Historic District.
With the exceptional success of the City of a Prince mural there were some noted changes taking place. Mural artists were contacting the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce requesting contact information for HOAM. The artists wanted to be certain they were among those considered for the next mural. In addition, members of the Board were contacted by admirers of the City of a Prince mural who stated they wished to contribute to the next mural.
The field representative for Devoe Paint contacted Dr. Wayne Rahe, the president of HOAM stating that their company was prepared to furnish all the paints for the next mural; furnish all the cleaning compounds for the surface preparation prior to painting and all products for paint sealing application. Having just gone through all that hefty expense with the City of a Prince mural Wayne was taken aback. After a slight pause he sincerely asked the caller, “Is this a joke?”
He was assured that it was not a joke. Devoe Paint wanted assurance as well from Dr. Rahe and his HOAM Board that products of Devoe Paint would be used exclusively on the mural. With that assurance, the products needed were HOAM’s at no cost. This was more than a dream come true.
Discussion began regarding the location of the next mural. Dwight Micklethwait became a member of the HOAM Board. Dwight then owned the building at 185 S. Seguin Ave. less than one half block from the main plaza. The long wall of the building facing the plaza adjoins an open parking area between Dwight’s building and the Naegelin building. It was thought by the Board that this was an excellent wall canvas for the second mural. No negotiating was necessary. The owner was on the HOAM Board and had made the initial suggestion.
The subject of the mural was the next decision. There was another quick agreement within the board. Ferdinand Lindheimer was the unanimous selection.
Ferdinand Jakob Lindheimer is known as the Father of Texas Botany. He has 40 plants named for him and the discovery of more than 300 plant species to his credit. The Texas Star is the only species in the genus Lindheimera. His plant collection is found in at least 22 institutions throughout the world. In 1852 he began the Neu-Braunfelser Zeitung as editor and ran it for 20 years. Under his editorship the Neu-Braunfelser Zeitung became one of the leading journals in the German language in the United States.
Lindheimer was born May 21, 1801 in Frankfort-on-the-Main and arrived in Texas in 1836. While still in Germany he became friends with George Englemann who went on to head the Missouri Botanical Gardens. After arriving in Texas Lindheimer began collecting flora for Engelmann. While collecting in Industry, Cat Springs and Blumenthal, Lindheimer met Pastor L.C. Ervendberg who had started several churches in the area. They became friends due to their mutual interest in natural science. Ervendberg was contacted by Prince Carl to become the Protestant minister for the new arrivals from Germany. Through Ervendberg, Lindheimer was introduced to Prince Carl and was hired as one of 20 that were known as Prince Carl’s Cavalry. Ervendberg and Lindheimer in their new positions went to Port Lavaca to welcome the new arrivals and lead them to what became New Braunfels.
For his service Prince Carl gave Lindheimer land bordered by the sparkling Comal River. There Lindheimer built his home, had his garden, published the Zeitung, and he and his wife Eleanor, raised their four children — 2 boys and 2 girls.
Years later a Lindheimer granddaughter, Mrs. Sida Simon Martin contacted local preservationist Bill Dillen to offer to gift the Lindheimer home and adjoining Lindheimer property to an organization formed to preserve it. As a result, the New Braunfels Conservation Society was formed June 4, 1964 with the 1852-built Lindheimer home at 491 Comal Ave. their property to preserve.
There were other Lindheimer recognitions. During the Texas Centennial year 1936 Lindheimer was recognized with State of Texas historical markers at his home and his gravesite. The Daughters of the Republic of Texas local chapter is named for him. Also named for him is the small plaza on Comal Ave. and Jahn St. where in 1962 the New Braunfels Council of Garden Clubs erected a Lindheimer Memorial. The New Braunfels Garden Club over the years faithfully tends his and Eleanor’s gravesites.
The Texas House of Representatives designated May 21, 2001 Ferdinand Lindheimer Day in honor of his 200th birthday. Lindheimer’s 200th Birthday also was recognized mid-day by the Ferdinand Lindheimer chapter of DRT at his gravesite in Comal Cemetary. In late afternoon of Lindheimer’s 200th birth date there was a gathering for the dedication of the recently completed Lindheimer mural by mural artist Alex Brochon of San Antonio.
In preparation for the Lindheimer mural dedication Board member Cheryl Fischer sent invitations to all Lindheimer descendants known by the HOAM Board. Each descendant was encouraged to notify other Lindheimer relatives to come for the event. Consequently, there were 160 Lindheimer descendants at the dedication. Naegelin’s Bakery made a huge delicious cake for the occasion with the image of Lindheimer across the top. It was a joyous and meaningful time. Everyone fortunate to be there will always remember that splendid early evening filled with the impressive visual story told by the Lindheimer mural. His family members in attendance were most proud of their patriarch and what he gave the world as well as grateful to those who did him honor.
A bit of an addendum to the story: Dr. Wayne Rahe, president of the HOAM Board, knowing Lady Byrd Johnson’s love of wild flowers put a packet of information together about Lindheimer with a picture of the mural, and send it to the former First Lady, with a special invitation to the mural dedication on Lindheimer’s 200th birthday. In response, Johnson’s daughter, Lucy, called Wayne to state her appreciation as well as her mother’s for his thoughtfulness. Mrs. Johnson also wrote Wayne to tell him how much she appreciated being included at such a treasured time.
There is a special joy in a real-life story that begins on a happy and productive note and remains that way throughout. This one did.
This column is based on the book New Braunfels’ Historic Landa Park, Its Springs and Its People by Rosemarie Leissner Gregory and Arlene Krueger Seales. For more information visit www.friendsforlandapark.org and Facebook. You may call Jo Heideman @ 830-624-3186 to obtain a book.
