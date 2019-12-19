Texas Americana singer Kevin Fowler has joined in on the holiday spirit by embarking on a Deck the Dancehalls tour.
The trek began on Nov. 29 in Cedar Park and concludes on New Year’s Eve at the Old Coupland Dancehall in Coupland.
Tonight he stops at Gruene Hall before continuing on to Fort Worth, Luckenbach, Spring and Goliad.
Fellow singer songwriter Triston Marez, a honky tonk guy from Houston, is opening all these shows.
Marez has a traditional country baritone that iconic singers like George Jones and Charley Pride were famous for.
Fowler, touring to promote his recent Barroom Stories album, has added these six holiday shows to his schedule to offer something special for his fans.
Come back on Friday night to see another Texas superstar, Josh Ward. Along with Cody Jinks and Cody Johnson, Ward is keeping the traditional country music sounds alive and well here in the Lone Star State.
He’s landed 12 consecutive singles at the top of the Texas country charts and plays to standing room only crowds every night.
Hopefully you already have your tickets for both of these shows but if not, grab them now at GrueneHall.com.
Merry Christmas from Robert Earl Keen
Robert Earl Keen has a holiday tradition of playing at the Aztec Theatre in San Antonio and it also happens tonight.
Keen is considered the Godfather of Americana music and is responsible for bringing thousands of college kids into the fold. At his early concerts you could witness thousands of fans in their school colors, baseball caps turned backwards and cans of beer in both hands.
Keen wrote songs they could relate to, like “The Road Goes on Forever” and “Gringo Honeymoon.”
When he wrote “Merry Christmas From The Family,” it quickly became the official holiday anthem for fans of all ages.
Many fans feel it’s a perfect description of Christmas Day spent with their family.
Opening for Keen is Kevin Russell’s band, Shinyribs.
This band formed after The Gourds decided to call it quits. They were a popular Austin band that had built a huge following among UT students. Luckily, Russell was the lead singer of The Gourds so the fans made the easy transition over to his new band, the Shinyribs.
Get tickets to this show and many more at TheAztecTheatre.com website.
Old River City Café Christmas festivities
The Old River City Café has a really cool Christmas feature happening this year.
It’s their Second Annual Texas Christmas Festivities and it’s a super fun and family friendly event.
They have their back patio area decorated for the holidays featuring quaint, playful, and traditional themed vignettes where people can take all their family photos.
They also have outdoor games like checkers, washers, cornhole and Christmas ring toss. It’s a totally free event, including free homemade hot cocoa that people are raving about plus kids, families, and dogs are encouraged. All of this is available any day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. On Saturday, Dec. 21 you can enjoy excellent traditional Christmas music provided by Monte Good, photos with Mr. & Mrs. Santa and a free hot cocoa bar, while supplies last.
All of this Christmas fun starts at 6pm and winds down about 8 p.m. or so. The Old River City Café is located at 2771 FM 725 and lots more info can be found on their Facebook page or website at oldrivercitycafe.com.
Freiheit Country Store Welcomes Sunny Sweeney
Texas singer songwriter Sunny Sweeney has been a staple on the Texas music scene since graduating from Texas State University in 2004.
Her degree was in public relations which was a big help as she navigated the murky waters of the music business. Tommy Detamore produced her debut album, Heartbreakers Hall of Fame, in 2006. She was signed by the Nashville label Big Machine and they re-issued her album a year later.
In 2009, Big Machine and Universal Nashville joined forces and formed a new label called Republic Nashville and Sunny was the first artist they signed. Unfortunately they parted ways after she released her second album, Concrete, in 2011.
She signed with Thirty Tigers for her Provoked album in 2014 and Trophy in 2017. Her latest single, Bottle By My Bed, is in regular rotation on Texas radio stations.
Sunny is a dynamic live performer and was picked by Bob Seger to open his concerts in Dallas and Austin on his Farewell Tour this summer.
You can catch this Texas firecracker tonight at Freiheit Country Store with special guest Brennen Leigh and Alex Williams opening the show. Tickets are available at FreiheitCountryStore.net.
Merry Christmas to All
My next column will appear after Christmas Day next week so I want to wish all of you a Merry Christmas. I hope you get to spend this special time of the year with loved ones and that Santa Claus brings you everything on your list.
Next week’s column will be the last one for 2019 and I will take a look back at all the music news of the year.
