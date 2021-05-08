Weekly columnist Eric Erickson is a member of the New Braunfels Astronomy Club. Send questions to “Ask the Astronomer” at
ewandnl@gmail.com. Find Astronomy Friends in New Braunfels, as well as Comal County Friends of the Night Sky Group on Facebook.
A while back I used the fictitious city of Trantor in Isaac Asimov’s Foundation Trilogy to describe the concept of no night. Trantor was not just a city, it was the entire planet, made into one obscene ball of light, with no night. Sure, you could darken your room, but the outside world was still awash in artificial light. Sure, you “go outside” on top of a mile high building to see the city, but you sure could not see the night.
Or we could be living on a planet within a globular cluster (if planets can even form there due to stellar gravitational dynamics). Now, that would be amazing — amazingly bright all the time, that is.
