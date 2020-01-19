On Jan. 11, two New Braunfels High School Choir members earned a coveted spot in the 2020 Texas Music Educator Association All-State Mixed Choir. Sam Smith and Navi Walker competed in two rounds of auditions against the top vocalists from Central Texas after successfully advancing through three previous auditions between September and December.
“Their achievement places them in the top 2% of students who began the audition process in September,” said Caitlyn Gallegos, NBHS choir director. “In the history of the New Braunfels Choir, there have been 21 All-State Choir members since 1967. Our grand total now advances to 23 singers.”
Walker is a returning All-State Choir member and a senior at NBHS. Smith is a first-time member of the All-State Choir and is a sophomore at NBHS.
Walker and Smith will convene with the other Texas All-State Choir members during the TMEA annual convention at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15. They will spend three days in rigorous rehearsals to prepare the ensemble, and then they will perform a concert on Saturday, Feb. 15.
