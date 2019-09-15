It isn’t often that an author has his book translated into another language. But that’s what has happened to local clinical psychologist, Dr. Randolph Sanders, not once, but twice. Sanders is editor of a book called Christian Counseling Ethics: A Handbook for Psychologists, Therapists and Pastors. It is a professional volume originally published in English by InterVarsity Press Academic. It’s used as a textbook in graduate schools and seminaries in addition to being used as a handbook by psychotherapists in practice.
But now the book has become available in a Korean version. “I’ve been pleased and thankful for the response to the book in the United States and the rest of the English-speaking world,” Sanders said. “But to know that it’s helping people in other parts of the globe is particularly gratifying and humbling.”
This marks the second time the book has been translated into another language. A Chinese language edition was published a few years ago. “I was teaching an ethics seminar to therapists in Norfolk and was pleased to find that one of the participants was a Stanford-trained psychologist who had been using the book internationally with Chinese speaking students,” Sanders said.
According to Sanders, attention to ethical issues is important in all the professions, but particularly so in mental health work where therapists are dealing with such sensitive, personal matters. For example, the ability to maintain confidentiality, particularly in complicated situations, is extremely important. The book considers this issue and other matters of concern to all therapists, such as qualifications to counsel, and respecting the rights of the patient. “In addition,” Sanders said, “the book also includes material of special importance to counselors who work in faith-based settings and denominational universities and agencies.” In addition to editing the book, Sanders authored or co-authored several of the articles in the book. “For this book, I gathered a team of professionals from around the country to write in their specialty areas,” Sanders said.
For example, there are chapters that deal with special kinds of ethical concerns that arise in marriage and family counseling, in military settings and in missionary contexts.
Sanders has practiced here in New Braunfels for over 32 years. He has authored two other books and published numerous articles in both professional journals and lay magazines. He served for 11 years as the Executive Director of the Christian Association for Psychological Studies, an international organization for behavioral scientists.
