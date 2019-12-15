A 19-year veteran teacher was surprised Monday morning with this year’s Trinity Prize for Excellence in Teaching for the Comal Independent School District. Current and former students, along with her colleagues, gathered for the announcement in the cafeteria.
Known for her caring and nurturing style of teaching, Rishanne Frech couldn’t hold back the tears as Hoffmann Lane Principal Leslie Durst and Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim presented her with the prestigious award.
“I am honored and very humbled to have been chosen to receive the Trinity Prize,” said Frech, who currently teaches third grade at HLES and has been with Comal ISD for four years. “I wish I could share this award with all the educators and students who have been invaluable in making me the teacher I am today.”
Sponsored by Trinity University, the Trinity Prize has been recognizing and honoring teaching as a profession and those who distinguish themselves in the profession since 1982. Frech, along with other Distinguished Educators, will be invited to attend an award ceremony on April 17, 2020, at Trinity University, and each will receive a cash prize of $1,000 along with other awards.
