“If a black cat crosses your path, it signifies that the animal is going somewhere.”
– Groucho Marx
When I was quite young my grandmother noticed me stirring my morning cup of tea with a butter knife and immediately grabbed the knife out of my hand and pulled it away.
“Mick, (the name she always called me), never, never stir anything with your knife. It will stir up your troubles,” she insisted.
Well, her admonishment worked because to this day, I have never attempted to stir anything with a knife and I’ve often offered the same suggestion to others.
It was also my Grandma Sally who cautioned me to never put new shoes on the bed. That idea, I believe, goes back to a time before funeral homes when a deceased member of the family would lay in wait at their home until the day of burial. The dearly departed, I’m told, would be fitted with a new pair of shoes after death. Hey, who wants to get caught wearing old, tacky shoes entering the pearly gates of Heaven?
No doubt many myths originated in 17th century New England where so-called witches were burned and stoned in Salem, Mass.
One such myth was that evil spirits that caused severe headaches and sharp pains in the neck could be deadened by hanging a five-pointed star around your neck. That might explain some of the clunky jewelry some rock stars wear even today.
Another unfounded fear was if you put 13 pieces of the same food on one plate, you will have bad luck for the remainder of the year. That certainly convinces me to count my French fries at McDonalds from now on.
Dropping bread and butter with the butter side down can also bring bad luck. That would seem especially true if you picked it up and ate it, completely ignoring your cholesterol.
Did you know there was once a widely held belief that if you and a companion are forced to walk on the opposite sides of a pole or any other obstruction, your friendship would be damaged and even come to an end unless one of you yells, “bread and butter”?
Well, I say good luck with that one. If you simply count the number of street and highway construction sites between here and San Antonio, you’re likely to lose every friend you ever had.
You know, it was once believed that if any female wedding guest of a bride appeared at the ceremony dressed completely in black, it would cause an unhappy marriage. That’s especially true if the person in all black is the bride’s future mother-in-law.
As a person who can’t pass up dessert, I am intrigued by the tall tale that if you serve a wedge of pie with the sharp end pointing toward your guest, you will receive an important letter soon. Updated, it probably simply means your cell phone is about to ring. But let’s face it, your cell phone’s likely to ring no matter which end of the pie is pointing where.
So please be cautious if you happen to be outdoors on Halloween. Keep a light with you until you are safely inside the house because there’s a long-standing belief that the spirits can only perform their evil deeds in total darkness. But, of course, that should not be a problem for anyone with a cell phone that doubles as a flashlight. Is there anything cell phones can’t do?
No doubt I’ve only scratched the surface when it comes to ancient folklore and spooky superstitions, including the one where newspaper editors put a year long writer’s block curse on columnists who do not meet their deadline…just saying.
Oh, and happy Halloween!
