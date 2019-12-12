For the past few years, the Grand Ol’ Christmas show has performed their special holiday show at the Brauntex Theatre to sold-out crowds.
This year is a repeat of the same with tonight’s show and Friday night’s show almost sold-out.
The show was the brainchild of singer Will Hearn and his pals, the Blue Water Highway band. They came up with the idea for an old-fashioned radio type show with live DJs broadcasting in a fictional town.
The idea started in 2003 when Hearn and best friends Gregg Essington and Zack Kibodeaux developed the show in their senior year at Brazoswood High School.
It was a huge success and continued to grow until they brought it to New Braunfels in 2016. In 2017 they took the show on the road and performed all over Texas.
This year they will hit nine cities and do the show 14 times, with every one basically sold out. Not a bad record for an idea dreamed up by three high school students.
This year, in addition to Will Hearn, plus Greg and Zack’s band Blue Water Highway, they will be joined by the Texas piano man, Robert Ellis.
If any tickets are still available, you can find them at Brauntex.org or call 830-627-0808.
Texans Dominate List of Best Albums for 2019
Speaking of Robert Ellis, he made the Best Albums of 2019 list by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Each year they publish their list of the Top 40 albums of the year and this year 10 Texas artists made the list, that leaves the other 30 spots to be filled in by the other 49 states.
Once again, the Lone Star State dominates the list of the best albums, just like they did last year.
The artists from Texas include Tanya Tucker, Paul Cauthen, Maren Morris, Midland, Miranda Lambert, Robert Ellis and Hayes Carll, just to name a few.
Of course, they forgot to mention that George Strait released Honky Tonk Time Machine and once again proved that he is the undisputed King of Country Music.
Todd Snider Returns to Gruene Hall
Todd Snider made the Rolling Stone Top Album list too, and though he wasn’t born in Texas, he has deep roots here, especially in San Marcos and New Braunfels.
Born in Portland, Ore., Snider’s family moved to Houston when he was 15. Todd ran away from home during this time and went back to Portland.
His older brother, Mike, moved to Austin and convinced Todd to join him there. One night they ended up at Gruene Hall to see Jerry Jeff Walker and Todd was hooked.
He bought a used guitar and started writing songs, or as he calls it “making up songs.”
The late great Kent Finlay noticed Snider at one of his songwriter nights
