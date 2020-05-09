The following children were born at Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas:
Watson Bernardino Yock was born April 29, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces. His parents are Benjamin and Jade Yock. His grandparents are Martha Reyes; and Brad and Libby Yock.
Malena Macarena Perez was born May 1, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Damarys L. Perez and Hector D. Perez Ramos. Her grandparents are Maria Montoya; and Mildred I. Ramos and Hector Perez.
Marli Shae Yates was born May 2, 2020. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces. Her parents are Erica and Brandon Yates.
Jose Edwardo Nevado Jr. was born May 4, 2020. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces. His parents are Rosa Sanchez and Jose Edwardo Nevado. His grandparents are Carlos and Rosa Sanchez.
The following children were born at Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels, Texas:
Clara Georgette Sakhel was born May 6, 2020. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces. Her parents are Emile and Sarah Sakhel. Her grandparents are Dr. Harold E. Moise and Elizabeth Moise; and Alex and Lina Sakhel.
