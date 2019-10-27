Last week I went on about binoculars and how they are your entry to the joy of wide field observing. This week I give you a recognizable place to begin your wide field journey.
Cassiopeia, queen of the celestial dome, has stuff to look at with binoculars and she is easy to spot. But first a little about the queen herself. As usual, she is a myth in the Greek cultural context.
Named after the queen of mythical Aethiopia, Cassiopeia was wife to King Cepheus, both mythological characters. They had a beautiful daughter, Andromeda who ended up chained on seaside rocks waiting to be devoured by the sea monster Cetus. Why, you might ask. Cassiopeia was so very vain she got under the skin of Poseidon, Olympian god of the sea and he sent Andromeda to be done-in as punishment.
My question, why didn’t Poseidon just send Cassiopeia to the rocks instead of innocent Andromeda? Ask the Greeks. The story doesn’t end badly however as Andromeda is saved by the hero Perseus who killed Cetus and promptly married Andromeda. By the way, Perseus was son of Zeus, head God on Olympus, and nephew of Poseidon, so while ticked off by Perseus Poseidon could only grumble about it. No satisfaction for Poseidon, perhaps especially because Perseus wasn’t even a full God…he was a demigod, the product of a god and human. His mother was a mortal. As usual, Greek stories are like daytime drama on TV, or vice versa. It’s complicated.
So, let’s see what the queen can show us. First, we’ll find her. Go out well after sunset and look to the north-northeast. Cassiopeia looks like a misshapen, elongated W or M on its end with the misshapen end pointing to the north. This W or M is called an asterism, a recognizable pattern but not an entire constellation. It’s just part of Cassiopeia.
Starting at the more southern end the stars names, starting from the bright end star are Beta, Alpha, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon.
Find the bright end star and scan a little south from it and spot the little open cluster, NGC7789. That’s pretty much the only decent binocular sight in that area. Next, inside the V of that end there is another little cluster NGC129, between Beta and Gamma.
Now we will move to the other end, the misshapen end. Just to the southwest of Delta find the little open cluster NGC 457. Then we have a nice grouping of open clusters along the western side of the leg from Delta to Epsilon. Starting from Delta there are M103, NGCs 659, 663, and 654. Farther northwest from this grouping find the dim nebula IC1805 with embedded cluster Mel15, and continue to open cluster group IC1848, Cr33, 34, Stock23 and Tr3.
What’s in the Sky?
Halloween at dusk gives us a pretty grouping on the southwestern horizon. A crescent Moon, Jupiter, and Saturn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.