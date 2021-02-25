The first day of the snowpocalypse 2021 wasn’t too bad.
Sure, it was cold, but the snow was pretty and white, and everything seemed so quiet.
Then the fun stopped, and things got ugly. Pipes started freezing, electricity went out and it got cold inside our houses really quick.
We learned that the R in ERCOT did not stand for Reliable after all. It stood for Really Bad Idea and now we all want answers.
Texas is supposed to be the highest energy producing state in America, but we now know that isn’t true anymore. I think we are probably close to the bottom, maybe even behind Rhode Island, which is smaller than the King Ranch.
Some of my friends are also going on seven days without water which makes us seem like a third world country.
Then we hear that our utility bills are going up next month. It seems strange to me to pay a higher price for something you never received in the first place. Oh well, what do I know, I just write a simple little music column every week.
Speaking of music, the weather shut down every venue in town and canceled every show, so you can disregard last week’s column.
Cheatham Street celebrates Texas Independence Day
Cheatham Street Warehouse is celebrating Texas Independence Day this week with a triple bill of Texas artists.
The actual date for our independence is March 2, but since it falls on a Tuesday, we can give them a pass to celebrate a few days early.
Tonight, the music starts with Bart Crow from Maypearl, Texas. This U.S. Army vet has been writing great songs for over 15 years, starting with his first hit, Wear My Ring, in 2005.
His latest single, Boots, has that swampy soul sound that first started along the Mississippi Delta. Matt Hartman will open the show tonight.
On Friday, Ox Martin will open for Flint, Texas native William Clark Green.
If you have followed Green’s career like I have, you realize he paid his dues the hard way. This guy played every stage in Texas for pennies for years before writing a hit song.
He and his band would drive 10 hours to play a gig that paid $300. Things changed when he wrote She Likes The Beatles and he never looked back.
These days he travels in a brand-new bus and sells out huge venues. He never forgot his roots though and makes a point to play Cheatham Street at least once a year. His latest album was recorded live at this famous Texas honky-tonk.
Stoney LaRue hails from Taft, Texas and yes, Stoney is his real name. He has one of the most identifiable voices in Texas and is a crowd favorite across the Lone Star State.
He closes out the three-day run at Cheatham Street on Saturday night. Some of these shows may be sold out by the time you read this so don’t delay if you are wanting to go.
Black Crowes celebrate 30 years of Rock & Roll
The Black Crowes are celebrating the 30th anniversary of their classic debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, with a deluxe edition re-release of the album tomorrow.
The album was released in 1990 and almost instantly made huge rock stars out of the band.
Formed in the late 1980s, brothers Chris and Rich Robinson founded the band around their love of early Rolling Stones songs plus Rod Stewart-era music when he was the lead singer of The Faces.
The two brothers had a rocky relationship and their arguments often ended in fistfights on-stage and off. The band broke up after two decades of music but in 2019 they put aside their differences and scheduled a US tour.
It was put on hold after the pandemic hit but has been rescheduled to start on June 25 in Tampa Bay, Fla.
They will be in Texas for three shows, starting Aug. 11 in Dallas, Aug. 14 in Houston, and Aug. 15 in Austin.
The deluxe edition will include a remastered version of the album, plus a CD of outtakes including a cover version of the John Lennon hit Jealous Guy and Charming Mess, an original song that sounds a lot like Rod Stewart’s hit Hot Legs.
A bonus CD contains a concert recorded on the 1990 tour at Center Stage in Atlanta, Ga. The band are optimistic that the tour will happen, and tickets are on-sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Bruce Springsteen tries some tequila
Just a few days after the Super Bowl, the news broke that Bruce Springsteen had been charged with a DUI in his home state of New Jersey on Nov. 14, 2020. Bruce was riding his Triumph motorcycle in the Gateway National Recreation Area near Sandy Hook, New Jersey.
Several fans spotted him and flagged him down. When he pulled over, they asked if they could take some photos with him.
During this time, one fan offered Bruce a shot of Patron tequila, which he drank before riding away. A park ranger spotted his interaction with the fans and stopped Bruce before he left the park.
When he took a Breathalyzer test it was 0.02 with the legal limit being 0.08, so legally he wasn’t intoxicated but inside the park area, they have a zero-alcohol tolerance.
He was charged with DUI and reckless driving. Due to COVID restrictions, he will appear before a judge via a Zoom call in March.
Some fans think the arrest was politically motivated because of the Jeep commercial Bruce did during the Super Bowl that called for America to find common ground among both political parties.
Several attorneys have posted on social media that they can guarantee that no charges will be filed since he was below the legal limit.
No one should ever drink and drive, even the Boss, so it will be interesting to see how this plays out in the courts and in the media.
Morgan Wallen apologizes again
Country artist Morgan Wallen has issued another apology through his Facebook page and this time the video is about 5 minutes long.
He talks about getting sober and staying that way since he was caught on camera saying a racial slur. Shortly after his neighbor filmed him being drunk and crazy, Morgan issued a short statement through his press agent but never appeared on camera.
Even though he was dropped by over 1,000 radio stations, his booking agent and his record label, Morgan still has the No. 1 album in America.
His fans have purchased so many copies of his 2-CD Dangerous album that he shattered sales records set by Garth Brooks in 1992 when he released his album titled The Chase.
It stayed at the top spot for six weeks and Morgan’s album is going into his seventh week at the top.
Once again, sales increased over 1,000% during the past two weeks. His fans are sending a message saying they don’t agree with the cancel culture we are now in.
It basically means that everyone is human, and humans will always make mistakes. They feel it’s wrong to destroy someone’s career and ability to earn a living because they made a verbal mistake.
After the year we have all just survived, it is good to see that people are still trying to forgive each other and move on in a positive manner. Time will judge Morgan’s sincerity but until then, I’m in favor of giving him another chance.
