COMAL COUNTY
Comal County voters are not limited to voting in their registered precincts and may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Each will post lists of the next four closest voting sites:
• VC 1, Comal County Senior Center, 655 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
• VC 2, Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde.
• VC 3, Freedom Fellowship Church, 410 Oak Run Point, New Braunfels.
• VC 4, Tye Preston Memorial Library, 16311 South Access Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 5, Canyon Springs Resort Clubhouse, 691 Canyon Springs Drive, Canyon Lake.
• VC 6, Emergency Services District No. 4 Fire Station, 215 Rebecca Creek Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 7, Vintage Oaks Amenity Center, 1250 Via Principale, New Braunfels.
• VC 8, Lakeside Golf Club, 405 Watts Lane, Canyon Lake.
• VC 9, Christ Our King Anglican Church, 115 Kings Way, New Braunfels.
• VC 10, Comal County Bulverde Annex, JP 2 Courtroom, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde.
• VC 11, Jay F. Feibelman Garden Ridge Community and Event Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, Garden Ridge.
• VC 12, Bulverde/Spring Branch Fire & EMS at Johnson Ranch, 30475 Johnson Way, Bulverde.
• VC 13, Cibolo Creek Community Church, 30395 Ralph Fair Road, Boerne.
• VC 14, Westside Community Center Gym, 2932 S. Interstate 35, New Braunfels.
• VC 15, Knights of Columbus Club Hall, Large Room, 111 Landa Street, New Braunfels.
• VC 16, New Braunfels Public Library, Children’s Room, 700 E. Common St., New Braunfels.
• VC 17, Comal County Goodwin Annex, Training Room, 1297 Church Hill Drive, New Braunfels.
• VC 18, New Braunfels Christian Church, Fellowship Hall, 734 N. Loop 337, New Braunfels.
• VC 19, The Venue at Creekside, Large Room, 2032 Central Plaza, New Braunfels.
• VC 20, St. Francis by the Lake Episcopal Church, Large Room, 121 Spring Mountain, Canyon Lake.
• VC 21, North Shore United Methodist Church, 23880 N. Cranes Mill Road, Canyon Lake.
• VC 22, Christ Presbyterian Church Auditorium, 1620 Common Street, New Braunfels.
• VC 23, Rebecca Creek Baptist Church, 11755 U.S. 281 North, Spring Branch.
• VC 24, River Chase Clubhouse, 436 River Chase Way, New Braunfels.
GUADALUPE COUNTY
Guadalupe County voters may cast ballots at any of these locations between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.:
• VC 1, McQueeney Lions Club, 3211 FM 78, McQueeney.
• VC 2, Vogel Elementary School, 16121 FM 725, Seguin.
• VC 3, Seguin ISD Administration Building, 1221 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 4, Forest Hills Baptist Church, 8251 FM 1117, Seguin.
• VC 5, Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Court, 2405 E. U.S. 90, Seguin.
• VC 6, Kingsbury United Methodist Church, 7035 FM 2438, Kingsbury.
• VC 7, Staples Baptist Church, 10020 FM 621, Staples.
• VC 8, Maranatha Fellowship Hall, 2356 S. State Highway 80, Luling.
• VC 9, TLU Alumni Student Center, Conference Rooms A/B, 1109 University Street, Seguin.
• VC 10, Grace Church, 3240 FM 725, New Braunfels.
• VC 11, McQueeney VFW Post 9213, 275 Gallagher, McQueeney.
• VC 12, Columbus Club of Seguin, 1015 S. Austin Street, Seguin.
• VC 13, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Annex, 730 N. Guadalupe St., Seguin.
• VC 14, Westside Baptist Church, 1208 N. Vaughan St., Seguin.
• VC 15, American Legion Hall, 618 E. Kingsbury, Seguin.
• VC 16, Geronimo Community Center, 280 Navarro Drive, Geronimo.
• VC 17, St. Joseph’s Mission, 5093 Redwood Road, San Marcos.
• VC 18, The Silver Center, 510 E. Court Street, Seguin.
• VC 19, Central Texas Technology Center, Building B, Room 157, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels.
• VC 20, The Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin.
• VC 21, Santa Clara City Hall, 1653 N. Santa Clara Road, Santa Clara.
• VC 22, Marion Dolford Learning Center, 200 W. Schlather Lane, Cibolo.
• VC 23, Schertz Elections Office, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz.
• VC 24, Schertz United Methodist Church, 3460 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz.
• VC 25, Selma City Hall, 9375 Corporate Drive, Selma.
• VC 26, Crosspoint Fellowship Church, 2600 Roy Richard Drive, Schertz.
• VC 27, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 212 N. Barnett Street, Marion.
• VC 28, Schertz Community Center, 1400 Schertz Parkway, Schertz.
• VC 29, Guadalupe County Services Center, 1052 FM 78, Schertz.
• VC 30, Schertz Community Center North, 3501 Morning Drive, Cibolo.
• VC 31, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 606 S. Center Street, Marion.
• VC 32, New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin.
• VC 33, NBISD Transportation Building, 2621 Klein Way, New Braunfels.
• VC 34, Cibolo Fire Station No. 2, 3864 Cibolo Valley Drive, Cibolo.
• VC 35, Living Waters Worship Center, 3325 State Highway 46, Seguin.
MORE INFORMATION AVAILABLE
For more, including sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and polling locations, visit elections links at Comal and Guadalupe websites, votecomal.com and co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.