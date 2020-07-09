Early voting for party primary runoffs in Comal and Guadalupe counties will close on Friday ahead of election day on Tuesday, July 14.
Voters are selecting between the top two candidates in Republican and Democratic primary elections who failed to exceed 50% pluralities March 3. Winners will advance to face opponents of other parties in the Nov. 3 general election.
Polls in both counties will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today at these sites:
COMAL COUNTY
• Comal County Elections Center, 396 N. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels
• Comal County Bulverde Annex, 30470 Cougar Bend, Bulverde
• Mammen Family Public Library, 131 Bulverde Crossing, Bulverde
• CRRC of Canyon Lake, 1917 Farm-to-Market Road 2673, Sattler
• Garden Ridge Community Center, 9500 Municipal Parkway, (closes at 2 p.m.)
GUADALUPE COUNTY
• Seguin Elections Office, 215 S. Milam St., Seguin
• Schertz Elections Office Annex, 1101 Elbel Road, Schertz
• Grace Church, 3240 Farm-to-Market Road 725, New Braunfels
• Central Texas Technology Center, Room 118, 2189 FM 758, New Braunfels
• New Berlin City Hall, 9180 FM 775, New Berlin
For more, including Tuesday voting locations, visit election office links at the Comal and Guadalupe county websites.
