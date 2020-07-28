Though active cases of COVID-19 have resumed their steady climb with 89 new cases after a brief respite last week, Comal County health officials reported no new deaths on Tuesday.
Of the new cases, 63 are confirmed and 26 are probable. Sixty-nine are New Braunfels-area residents, 12 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, four live north of Canyon Lake, two live south of Canyon Lake, and two are from the Garden Ridge area. Twenty-six are younger than 30, including one infant; 29 are in their 30s or 40s; 28 are in their 50s or 60s; and six are older than 70.
Comal County’s positivity rate is now 16.37%, a decline of three percentage points from Saturday because ongoing efforts to ensure the Office of Public Health receives reports of COVID-19 tests from all providers in the county have led to an additional 1,941 tests reported by CVS pharmacies, officials said. The county will begin going through those tests today to confirm their results.
“In the interest of transparency, we will keep reporting the daily positivity rate, but we should expect it to take a couple of days to settle as we work through these newly received reports,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health. “We are in constant communication with local testing providers to make sure we continue reporting information as accurately as possible.”
The county also confirmed 54 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 884. With 45 deaths, the county now has 1,128 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, 70 are hospitalized, a decrease of eight.
On Tuesday morning, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 47 COVID-19 patients — two more than were reported Saturday. Of those, 18 are in intensive care beds and 13 are on ventilators. The ICU total is the same as it was Saturday, but ventilator usage decreased by two.
The numbers on hospitalizations differ because not all county patients are in county hospitals and not all patients in county hospitals are county residents, health officials have said.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 12,562 tests conducted, 1,602 confirmed cases and 455 probable cases.
Of the 2,057 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 1,543 are from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County; 312 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch; 105 from south of Canyon Lake; 48 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer; 42 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz; and seven are from Fair Oaks Ranch.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
