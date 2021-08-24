Two weeks ago, Comal County commissioners heard from Canyon Lake-area residents on potential rules changes for county-operated Canyon Lake boat ramps.
On Aug. 12 they postponed action on a supplemental agreement updating the county’s lease agreement with the U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers that removes “free public access” and “free public use” from all lake agreements with the county.
While Precinct 1 Commissioner Donna Eccleston said the changes merely bring language in the 1964 agreement to 2021 standards, several residents claimed they would open the door for county use and access fees at the boat ramps and possibly other lake recreation areas.
The COE requested postponement to consider other revisions to the proposal. A draft of the revised document was not available in Friday’s posting of this week’s court agenda.
Thirty other items are included, including a public meeting and possible vote on the county’s new tax rate, which will fund the $121.6 million 2022 county budget, approved last Thursday.
The 2021 combined tax rate is proposed at $35.3515 cents per $100 property valuation. Because it is higher than the calculated 2021 effective, or no-new-revenue tax rate of $35.1397 cents, a public hearing is required prior to approving that increase.
Commissioners will hold that hearing, consider an order setting the 2021 tax rate, then vote ratify the property tax increase reflected in the approved 2022 budget.
Also Thursday, after hearing comments from citizens and items of interest from county officials, commissioners will discuss and consider approving:
- Donation of K-9 officer “Zira” from Tex and Diane Hall, and Richard and Margaret Smith to the Precinct 4 constable’s office.
- Road construction and stormwater drainage improvements, acceptance of roads for county maintenance, and designated public right of ways in a portion of the 4S Ranch-Mustang Vista subdivision.
- Dietz Ranch Road as the new name for a private road northwest of the intersection of Farm-to-Market Road 1863 and Mission Valley Road; Maga Country Drive for a private road northeast of the intersection of Lazy Forest and Wegner Road.
- A third amendment covering sheriff’s office renovations updating the architectural services agreement with HDR Architecture Inc.
- Interlocal agreements to provide tax assessing and collecting services for Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1B, 1D and 1F; the treasurer’s monthly report for July 2021.
- Statewide Automated Victim’s Notification System maintenance grant contract with the Texas Attorney General’s office.
- An interlocal agreement to provide law enforcement services on Comal Independent School District campuses during the 2021-22 school year.
- Texas Department of State Health Services’ COVID-19 Health Disparities Program grant funding totaling up to $400,000 for two years; creation of a public health sanitarian and mental health case manager in the public health office.
- Designating Moriarty & Associates LLC to prepare the county’s Project Information Form (PIF) for a grant through the Texas Water Development Board’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund and $4,500 for related consulting services.
- Texas Association of Counties’ health and employee benefits 2021-22 administrative services, fee schedules and stop-loss agreements; renewing availability of TAC’s 2022 Silver Choice retiree healthcare program.
- Imposing Road and Bridge and Child Safety fees as part of Texas Department of Motor Vehicles’ registrations for the 2022 calendar year.
- Utilizing Justice Court Technology Funds for purchases of seven replacement phones and two monitors for the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace’s office.
- Twenty-two election-day countywide polling locations for the Nov. 2 state constitutional amendment election; the maximum number of clerks for each polling location, appointments of one individual as early voting ballot board judge and one individual each as elections office central counting station manager, tabulating supervisor and presiding judge.
- Appointments of two individuals to the Comal County Child Welfare Board; appointments of four individuals to the Comal Trinity Groundwater Conservation District board of directors; and the appointment of one individual to Emergency Services District No. 7’s board of commissioners.
- Increasing county matching funds in the state grant for the Violence Against Women Act prosecutor’s position in the criminal district attorney’s office; appropriating $9,674 to fund the mental health prosecutor’s position (budgeted in 2022) from Sept. 20 through the rest of 2021.
Commissioners meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda: www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
