Comal Independent School District officials had a long elections night, waiting on returns delayed by an even longer night by Comal County elections officials.
With only half of the county’s 29 precincts reporting, nearly 85% of those in Bexar County and all results in from neighboring Hays, Kendall and Guadalupe counties, the district was way ahead on two of five ballot propositions in unofficial election returns Tuesday evening.
The Bexar County precincts with 20,000 district-eligible voters could make the difference for the district’s top two proposals – both leading by scant margins with 49.08 of the Comal County vote in its most recent report at 10:11 p.m.
Leading by fewer than 300 votes was Proposition A, to hike the ad valorem tax rate to $1.2920 per $100 property valuation to compensate teachers and staffers, and Proposition B, which had a 1,500-vote advantage for $411.3 million – the lion’s share of the $527 million total bond – designated for facilities improvements, land purchases and school buses.
Prop A won by a 1,067-410 margin in Bexar County, which was offsetting the negative combined Comal and Guadalupe count and 7,939-7,679 advantage at 11 p.m. Bexar voters also came out 1,060-416 for Prop B and 1,090-378 for Proposition E, which allots up to $34.5 million for instructional technology.
Like NBISD, Comal ISD’s two propositions for campus and districtwide athletic improvements were losing by wide margins. Proposition C sought $61.5 million campus athletics and Proposition D, wanted $20.4 million for stadium improvements.
Proposition A, if approved, will overturn the property tax rate compression that was part of the 2019 overhaul of the state’s public school finance system. It reduced the maximum allowable annual tax increases by governmental taxing entities from 8% to 3.5%, forcing many school districts into voter approved tax ratification elections to make up for lost property tax revenues.
Comal ISD would improve pay with 3% hikes for most staffers if its VATRE is approved. Keeping pay competitive and addressing needs spurred by growth were tops on trustees’ lists, as new residential subdivisions will increase enrollments the rest of this decade and beyond.
The successful portions of the bond will add the district’s 19th and 20th elementary schools, add a middle school in the Johnson Ranch area and a third college prep high school, upgrade athletic facilities and elementary school playgrounds and safety and security.
The district’s last successful bond in May 2017 led to construction of Davenport and Pieper High Schools, and the 2015 bond approved $147.4 million, which went mostly for constructing Danville and Pieper Ranch middle schools.
Comal ISD’s $397.7 million 2020 bond was canceled by COVID-19, widening a seven-year building gap that began with losing a $451 million bond in 2013 – the only proposal to fail in district history. Two scaled back bonds followed, each seeking lower dollar amounts after the district admitted overpaying contractors for projects in its 2005 and 2008 bond measures.
