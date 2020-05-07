A New Braunfels couple plans to reopen their business on Friday — half of the business, anyway.
Greg and Martha Nicola moved to New Braunfels two years ago and established Elysian Hair & Tattoo Studios in a vintage house on East Faust Street. They offer permanent cosmetic, tattoo and hairstyling services.
However, when Gov. Greg Abbott amended his reopening orders earlier this week, allowing barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and tanning establishments to reopen
as soon as Friday, tattoo studios were left off the list.
Greg Nicola said he understands some reasons for keeping tattoo studios closed. Still, there’s also a thin line between ignorance of the industry and reality, he said.
He said before COVID-19, studios already carried the highest quality of cleaning and sterilization and maintained protocols to protect customers from infectious diseases.
“The tattoo industry is no different than a hospital or dentist office,” Nicola said. “We’re inspected more than a dentist office would be because we’re underestimated by the health department. We have a professional alliance of tattoo artists, and they stay on top of everything. We want to prove that we’re more sterile than anything.”
The state executive order amended this week states that “People shall avoid visiting bars, massage establishments, tattoo studios, piercing studios, sexually-oriented businesses or interactive amusement venues such as bowling alleys, video arcades, amusement parks, water parks or splash pads unless these enumerated establishments or venues are specifically added as a reopened service by proclamation or future executive order of the governor.”
Nicola said when studios reopen, he’ll use any extra processes the state issues.
“I myself am willing to work with the health department here to (educate) them on a routine from start to finish in a tattoo studio,” he said.
The state requires any business in the practice of producing an indelible mark or figure on the human body by scarring or inserting pigments under the skin using needles, scalpels or other related equipment to license with the Department of State Health Services.
The DSHS Drugs and Medical Devices Group conducts on-site inspections of tattoo and body piercing studios to ensure the studios comply with state and local laws and regulations.
“We have to treat every client as if they have every type of disease there is on a daily basis,” Nicola said. “We wipe down chairs before and after every client. They have release forms. We do everything. I’d say that the saddest part of all of this is that tattoo shops have been sent to the very back of the list when they should have been on the front of the list.”
During the Tuesday news conference, Abbott said office buildings could open on May 18 with the greater of five or fewer individuals or 25% of the total office workforce.
Gyms, exercise facilities and exercise classes can also open on May 18 but must operate at 25% occupancy.
Also, non-essential manufacturing services can open on May 18, but facilities must limit their occupancy to 25%.
State officials have not determined a date allowing tattoo studios to reopen.
But the couple will open the establishment’s barbering services for appointments Friday.
The new guidelines for hair salons include hairstylists working with only one customer at a time and people waiting at barbershops or salons to maintain a six-foot separation or wait outside.
Also, under the state order, shops should schedule appointments to limit the number of people in the salon and not allow clients to bring extra people to the appointment, such as children.
Nicola said with the reopening of at least part of the business, he hopes to return to a sort of normalcy in a few weeks.
“At first, we didn’t think (the closure) would affect us because it was only going to be for two weeks,” Nicola said. “We first reduced to a maximum of 10 people inside the building. A couple of days after that, they shut us down. It was kind of a shock, but when they first said two weeks, we thought that was doable. It will take a hit on our income for that month, but doable. Unfortunately, that stretched out to six weeks.”
Retail stores, restaurants, malls, museums and movie theaters were allowed to reopen last week at a 25% occupancy rate.
