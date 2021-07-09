New Braunfels police arrested two Austin men suspected of setting off fireworks outside of a city park on July 4, with one biting an officer trying to detain the pair, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said officers were called to the Prince Solms Park parking lot in the 100 block of Liebscher Drive around 10:50 p.m. on Sunday.
“An officer observed people in the parking lot shooting off small fireworks,” he said. They made contact with the individuals, three males outside of a black pickup truck Ford F-150 and there were fireworks in plain view in the bed of the truck. Two of the males refused to identify themselves to officers and were being belligerent.”
When the officers tried to detain the two, both resisted being placed in handcuffs and one bit the hand of an officer during the process, Ferguson said.
“Both continued to refuse to identify for officers. Eventually we were able to identify them,” he said.
Brian Kurt Taylor, 24, was charged with assault of a public servant, a third-degree felony, resisting arrest, search or transport, a Class A misdemeanor, and failure to identify, a Class C misdemeanor.
Bobby Lee Bragg II, 43, was charged with interference with public duties, a Class B misdemeanor, “for refusing to back away from officers,” Ferguson said. Bragg was also charged with resisting arrest, search or transport, and failure to identify.
Both men were released from Comal County Jail on Monday. Taylor was released after posting $13,500 in bonds and Bragg after posting $5,500 in bonds. Ferguson said both were also issued citations for violating the city ordinance against fireworks within city limits, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ferguson said the officer was not seriously injured. The third individual at the scene was not charged, he added.
