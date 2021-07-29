Comal County's active COVID-19 case count jumped over the 800 mark on Thursday morning as officials added 154 new cases and 34 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 109 are confirmed and 45 are probable. Like other case reports in this new surge, the ages skew younger than before with 23 of them under the age of 20, including three infants under 12 months, 34 in their 20s, 55 in their 30s and 40s, 36 in their 50s and 60s, and six 70 and older.
Comal County's seniors, those 65 and older, are those most likely to be vaccinated against COVID, with the state reporting that more than 80% of the group have been fully vaccinated.
The county now has 810 active cases of COVID-19, with 21 of those county patients now hospitalized. The hospitalizations also skew younger than previous surges, with three of those hospitalized in their 30s, one in their 40s, five in their 50s, seven in their 60s, three in their 70s and two that are 80 or older.
The number of COVID-19 patients reported by Comal County hospitals climbed by four to 46 on Thursday with nine of those in intensive care and two on ventilators. That's a decline of two from ICU and ventilators. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe County also continued to rise on Thursday, with that number now at 8.81% — more than 3% higher than a week ago. Two areas of the state, Central Texas north of Austin and the Texas coast south and east of Houston, are both higher than 13%.
Both of the county's seven-day positivity rates also jumped, with the molecular rate rising from Wednesday's 9.32% to 14.29% and the antigen rate climbing from 6.79% to 9.29%
