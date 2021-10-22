Comal County’s active COVID-19 case count continues downward, with that figure falling below 500 this week for the first time since late July.
The county’s active case count stood at 457 on Friday, down 85 from a week ago, with public health adding 30 new cases and 19 recoveries.
Of those active cases, 28 patients are hospitalized, up seven from a week ago.
No deaths were reported on Friday. There have now been 442 COVID-19 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020.
As of Thursday, 68,573 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas.
Comal County’s hospitals reported caring for 20 COVID-19 patients on Friday, up four from a week ago, with three in intensive care and two on ventilators. About 95% of those patients were unvaccinated, according to county health officials.
According to state data, as of Wednesday, 4,643 Texans were hospitalized, down 1,113 patients compared with a week ago.
The regional hospitalization rate, which covers the 22-county area that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 5% on Friday. Comal County’s seven-day positivity rates were at 4.56% for the molecular test and 6.28% for the antigen test.
The county’s health department continues to administer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for those 18 and older and Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 years and older. Those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised and qualify for a third dose can also call to schedule an appointment for a vaccine. Appointments can be made by calling 830-221-1150.
“Any Texan who has not been vaccinated against COVID-19 because of safety or other concerns can be assured that the authorized vaccines are safe and effective,” said Dr. John Hellerstedt, Texas Department of State Health Services commissioner, in a statement this week. “The data gathered shows the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks of rare side effects. Most importantly, vaccination is proven to greatly increase our protection against severe COVID-19 illness, hospitalization and even death.”
According to state data, 72.29% of Comal County residents eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have had at least one shot as of Friday, with 63.95% of those fully vaccinated. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which has a portion of the city of New Braunfels in it, sits at 65.42% and 58.09%, respectively.
The statewide rates stand at 73.17% and 63.49%, respectively.
As the state’s third wave of coronavirus appears slowing, about 9 million eligible Texans still aren’t fully vaccinated.
