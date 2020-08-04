Comal County's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 59 on Tuesday morning as officials announced three more deaths, 74 new cases of the disease and 150 additional recoveries.
With the 150 new recoveries, the county now has 1,366 patients who have recovered from the disease. The county has 806 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases — its smallest number since July 11 and the fifth consecutive decline. Fifty-six county patients are hospitalized, an increase of three from Monday.
The three deaths were all recorded at New Braunfels hospitals and include a New Braunfels woman in her 60s who died July 28, a New Braunfels man in his 60s who died Thursday and a New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died Sunday, officials said.
Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — now stands at 16.57%, up slightly from 16.50% on Monday and 16.37% one week ago.
"We’re seeing fewer tests being reported, and also less demand for our testing — although today we saw a pretty big number of reports," Comal County Public Information Office Paul Anthony said Tuesday afternoon. "The positivity rate is still high, but it has leveled off over the past week or two, so I think there’s some real indication that things are improving."
Anthony said the drop in demand for testing could be a good sign on its own, if it means fewer people need it. What would be a problem is if people are running into barriers to getting tested or are avoiding getting tested even if they need it, he said.
Of the 74 new cases, 41 are confirmed and 33 are probable. Sixty-six of the new cases are New Braunfels-area residents, three are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, three live south of Canyon Lake, and two are from the Garden Ridge area. Seventeen are younger than 30, 25 are in their 30s or 40s, 22 are in their 50s or 60s, and 10 are older than 70.
On Tuesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 31 COVID-19 patients. Seventeen of those patients are in intensive care beds, and 13 are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 13,468 tests conducted with 1,720 confirmed cases and 511 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
