Dam Community Alliance’s fourth annual Dam Fine Car Show and Sunday Drive will again blend a showcase of cars of all shapes, sizes with a drive across Canyon Dam on Oct. 17.
It’s the top fundraiser for the non-profit partner for the U.S. Corps of Engineers, which is committed to the planning, fundraising, and completion of projects dedicated to enriching the lake, the dam and its surrounding parks.
Dam fundraisers, with help from the Corps of Engineers, Guadalupe Blanco River Authority and the Water Oriented Recreation District of Comal County, have led to pedestrian and vehicle improvements at Overlook Park, Canyon Dam and other community venues.
Tax-exempt donations to the car show, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at North Park, is $5 for spectators over the age of 12 and $20 for each vehicle. The drive across the dam roadway from North Park to Overlook Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., is $10 per vehicle.
Car show entries continue at $25 per entry through the day of the event.
“There is a separate admission for the car show spectators, but it promises to be a fun event,” said Jen Crownover, Precinct 4 Comal County Commissioner and Dam board member.
Car show entries can register online. Early registration will enable competitions of similar makes and models and groupings of different types of vehicles. Registrations include two event passes ($5 each) and a T-shirt ($15 separately).
No pre-registration is necessary for the drive across the dam. Inside North Park there will be plenty of parking, food trucks and various attractions, and event T-shirts will also be available.
For more or to register, visit www.damcommunityalliance.com.
