Comal County confirmed six new cases of COVID-19, with three of the cases being a result of household contact with previously confirmed cases, officials said Wednesday morning.
The cases are a Spring-Branch area resident in their 30s, a Bulverde-area resident in their 40s, two north-side Canyon Lake residents in their 40s and 70s and two New Braunfels residents in their 20s and 40s.
Officials said the Bulverde and Canyon Lake cases are those with household contact with previously confirmed cases. One of the New Braunfels residents contracted the virus outside of Texas and is self-isolating there. The other five cases are self-isolating in Comal County.
The latest cases bring Comal County's total to 78 confirmed cases with 56 recoveries. The county now has 16 active cases including two hospitalizations. Six people have died as a result of the outbreak.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 1,604 tests conducted with 78 positives, 1,217 negatives and 338 results still pending.
Officials said the numbers include 260 nursing home tests that were taken on Tuesday, which are still pending.
Also, 650 people have received antibody tests at the Office of Public Health, with nine testing positive, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 at some point in the past.
Of the 78 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 28 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 14 from north of Canyon Lake, 13 from the Bulverde area, 7 from eastern Comal County, 4 from the Spring Branch area, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County and 2 from central Comal County
Resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
