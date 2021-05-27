New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave their stamp of approval to a reimbursement agreement with Solms Landing Development LLC and extended the dissolution of the Solms Landing Public Improvement District by two years.
New Braunfels-based South Texas Capital Partners is developing Solms Landing on 98 acres near Farm-to-Market Road 306 (Creekside) and Kowald Lane, which will feature single-family and multifamily residences, hotel rooms, office space and other amenities.
The council’s action extended the dissolution agreement from January of this year to Jan. 14, 2023, after modifications to the land plan and other factors delayed steps required to establish the public improvement district, including levying the assessments and approving a financing agreement.
The Solms Landing Public Improvement District was created on Jan. 14, 2019, the city’s first PID.
In explaining factors leading to the request of a dissolution extension, developer James Mahan told council members that the COVID-19 pandemic had “slowed a lot of components down.”
“We had the opportunity to change the vision of Solms Landing and revert it to a more traditional development, which would have been the easy route to go last year in light of COVID, but we did not,” Mahan said. “It has taken a little bit longer to get the retailers and commercial uses that we want in the development back on board since a lot of them were shut last year.”
In a separate action, the council approved an agreement to reimburse the developer for infrastructure projects already completed and dedicated to the city, which includes roadways and drainage systems.
When the PID was first established, according to Jared Werner, the chief financial officer, it was initially proposed that the first bonds would be issued in advance of the construction of the public improvements.
However, Werner added that as the land plan for the development evolved and as contracts were secured for end-users in the first phase of the development, the first PID bond issuance was deferred, but the developer continued to move forward with constructing the majority of the public infrastructure.
Texas cities and counties approve PIDs and issue bonds to fund private developments that include infrastructure benefiting the public, such as streets, buildings, drainage, water and wastewater facilities and parks, repaid through taxable assessments within the PID.
Historically, state law has not allowed bonds to be issued to pay for public infrastructure that has already been dedicated before a reimbursement agreement has been entered into between the city and the developer.
Once issued, Werner said, the bonds can be utilized to support the existing infrastructure, even if it was dedicated to the city before the first PID bond issuance.
Werner also added that the debt service from any bonds issuance would be paid exclusively from residential and commercial property owners that reside within the development and not with public funds.
Mahan reiterated that the development is neither using nor seeking public money for the project.
“Our vision that we have worked with the city tirelessly over the last three years has been a comprehensive mixed-use development that will include a number of for-sale residential products,” said developer James Mahan.
Mahan said the development would include a “more affordable living component” and a variety of commercial and retail options.
“Our goal has been to not add to the traffic problem but to help it, so we have put in a minor collector road that will hopefully alleviate some of the traffic at Creekside,” he said. “The way our development has been planned is to hopefully encourage walkability. We have a hike and bike trail throughout the development. So a lot of the concerns that the citizens are concerned about are hopefully being addressed in our development.”
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members:
Confirmed the appointment of Brian Martinez to the Civil Service Commission for an unexpired term ending Aug. 10, 2022.
Approved the second and final reading of ordinances revising the effective time of Parking by Permit Areas A and B from 8 a.m. through 8 p.m. on May 1 through Sept. 30 to 8 a.m. through midnight from March 1 through Oct. 31.
Appointed Ron Reaves to a term ending April 18, 2024, to the Watershed Advisory Committee.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding Youth Programs Standards of Care for the Parks and Recreation Department. Standards of Care will provide basic child care regulations for day camp activities operated by the Parks and Recreation Department. This will allow the department to qualify as exempt from requirements of the Texas Human Resources Code. The Standards of Care will apply to all locations where programs are offered, including Das Rec, Landa Recreation Center, and Fischer Park Nature Center.
Approved a variance request to allow a proposed business at 494 N. Seguin Ave. to provide alcohol sales (wine and beer, on-premises consumption) within 300 feet of a church.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow residential use in the M-2 Heavy Industrial District and short-term rental of a single-family residence on about 0.15 acres at 747 Oasis Street.
Approved the first reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District, at 306 E. Faust Street.
