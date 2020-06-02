The majority of businesses responding to a survey conducted by the city of New Braunfels in April reported revenue losses of at least 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a plurality reporting losses of at least 80%.
The survey, which was cross-promoted with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, was launched on April 2. It received 91 responses from local businesses, including bars and taverns, entertainment venues, hotels, other accommodations, personal services, restaurants and retail.
Of the 51 businesses that answered the question regarding the loss of revenue, 29 reported losses of 80% or more, 16 with losses of at least 40%, four with at least 20% and three business with losses under 20%.
“The purpose of the survey was to see if local results were aligning with other national surveys,” said Jeff Jewell, the city’s director of economic and community development, during a city council meeting last week. “Lots of different organizations, mainstream local and regional chambers of commerce and regional economic development organizations were running parallel surveys, almost to a point where people were beginning to get some survey fatigue, but our purpose here was to collect some locally based data in order to assess and perhaps inform future policy that this body and other economic development stakeholders may take in the future.”
Jewell added that small businesses are at the greatest risk of failure due to the coronavirus outbreak and its impacts.
The survey showed that 78% of the business respondents said emergency funding assistance would best meet their current needs, 5% said workforce assistance, 4% enhanced security, 3% technical assistance and 14% did not answer.
The survey also showed that 61% of respondents were forced to close during the pandemic, with 7% voluntarily closing and 32% remaining open.
Asked whether their lender provided any principal or interest relief, 41% of the businesses said interest, 29% said principal, 30% said both.
The survey showed that 75% of the businesses requested federal government disaster financing, 17% did not ask for funding and 8% did not answer.
The majority of businesses in the survey did not respond to a question asking whether their landlord had reduced or deferred rent, but 27% said the landlord deferred rent, and 13% said they were offered reduced rent.
In a question asking how the coronavirus had impacted the business, 69% said declining revenue, 58% customer decrease, 56% business closure, 50% inability to serve, 32% reduced hours, 31% employee layoffs, 27% supply chain issue, 19% employee absenteeism, 17% increased operating costs, 14% access to capital and 11% said they were unable to offer home delivery. Respondents could answer any or all of the items offered in the question.
The 91 businesses that responded to the survey reported a total annual payroll of $19.2 million and pre-pandemic local expenses at $8.4 million.
