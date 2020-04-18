While Comal County has gone three days with no new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the same can't be said of New Braunfels.

Guadalupe County officials confirmed four new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday evening, including three new cases in New Braunfels, on that side of the county line.

The new report brings Guadalupe County up to 57 cases. Two of the patients reported today are from the same household and all the new patients are at home and have been self-quarantined since they were tested, officials said.

As it stands, 33 people have recovered, leaving Guadalupe County with 24 active cases.

As of Saturday evening, Cibolo had 20 cases, the portion of Schertz in Guadalupe County 10, the portion of New Braunfels in Guadalupe County 10, Seguin six, the portion of Selma in Guadalupe County one, eight live in the unincorporated county and one location pending. One resident is hospitalized.