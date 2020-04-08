Rather than issuing citations, city and county law enforcers have focused on educating the public about social distancing laws designed to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“For the most part, we’re very proud of how those who live, work and commute to Comal County have voluntarily complied with these orders,” Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “We’ll still do the educational things first and warn second, with enforcement as a last resort.”
The latter could become reality within the next 24 hours, as Comal County on Wednesday joined New Braunfels and the state in closing most of its public parks throughout the Easter holiday weekend.
The county order, which goes into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and expires 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, affects nine Canyon Lake boat ramps and two of four county-owned parks.
“We have continued to see a lot of traffic at our boat ramps even as most residents have undertaken social distancing measures in compliance with state and county stay at home orders,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “This order provides law enforcement additional tools to enforce these orders at places where people might otherwise
congregate and spread the coronavirus.”
However, Krause’s order spares a dozen other boat ramps on Canyon Lake that are either privately owned or controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It closes Hidden Valley and Jumbo Evans sports parks in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas but leaves hike-and-bike trails at Kleck Park and Curry Nature Center open throughout the holiday weekend.
“The two parks we’re leaving open are parks with hiking trails and without any real space for congregating in large groups,” said Paul Anthony, county public information officer.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday closed state parks throughout Easter weekend, effective at 5 p.m. that day. On Friday the city of New Braunfels announced the closure of all city parks between 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and 8 a.m. Monday, April 13.
“When city management says we need to shut down the parks on Thursday and reopen them the following Monday — that’s an easy decision that’s already been thought out by our medical professionals and first responders,” Mayor Barron Casteel said. “They have long since found out the areas where large groups could be a problem, such as the skate parks and other places.
“We want to keep the parks open for people to walk through and use as long as they maintain social distancing and do all of the things to protect yourself and others. We know it will be a time where people will want to go and congregate, and we know that will not be a good outcome for everyone.”
Jenna Vinson, the city’s new director of communications and community engagement, explained enforcement plans on Wednesday.
“Easter weekend is historically one of our busiest times and the closure is meant to prevent crowds from gathering,” she said. “Park rangers will be on patrol all weekend advising patrons of the closure and signs will be placed in all the parks.”
Vinson said the New Braunfels police will have extra officers at all city parks.
“Violation of the order (closing parks) could result in a citation or arrest,” she said. “As always, our goal is compliance rather than enforcement.”
The county’s initial disaster declaration was issued March 18 and extended by county commissioners March 24. It’s been a week since Krause issued the county’s Stay Home/Stay Safe order, which incorporated most included in Abbott’s statewide order issued March 31.
Neither the city nor county have issued citations, which Reynolds said could change this weekend.
“Everything is going well – people have voluntarily complied with social distancing and other measures,” Reynolds said after increased law enforcement patrols began along Canyon Lake and county businesses last weekend. But he added deputies will be out on this latest directive, which he said is “in the interest of protecting the public health and safety of the residents of Comal County.”
Text of the full order is available on the county’s COVID-19 webpage, www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
