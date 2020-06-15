Comal County health officials didn't release any new COVID-19 data on Monday, but did announce a one-day drive-thru site to allow people in the Bulverde and Spring Branch area to get tested for the disease for free.
This will be the fourth such site since the outbreak began and will be operating at Bill Brown Elementary School, 20410 SH-46, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday.
It will be set up by the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services in coordination with Comal County and Comal Independent School District.
Those needing a test must call 512-883-2400 or visit www.txcovidtest.org beginning Tuesday morning to register and receive an appointment time. Registrations will not be accepted until 48 hours before the site opens.
Before receiving an appointment, residents will be screened for the following symptoms: fever and/or chills; cough, dry or productive; fatigue; body aches or muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headache; nausea, vomiting or diarrhea; nasal congestion; or loss of taste or smell.
The county released data on Saturday that showed its positivity rate continued to climb as it added eight new confirmed cases, an additional seven probable cases and a fifth hospitalization.
“The positivity rate is significant because it helps identify new spread of a disease," said Anil Mangla, Comal County epidemiologist. "An increase in the positivity rate tells us that new infections are occurring, not just that we are testing more people.”
As of Saturday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 4,001 tests conducted. The increase in positive cases, both confirmed and probable, has pushed Comal County’s positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — to 4.77%, up from 4.47% on Friday and 3.45% one week ago.
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe patients who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of three criteria, including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and/or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case. A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
The county now has 159 total confirmed cases and another 32 that are probable.
The county also confirmed six more recoveries from the disease, for a total of 127. With seven deaths, the county now has 57 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. A patient who had previously reported as positive has now been admitted to the hospital, putting the county's total hospitalizations at five.
