Beginning with the 2021-22 basketball season, several St. John Paul II Catholic High School athletic teams will be nomads no more.
Ground was broken Tuesday on a brand new 25,000-square foot competition gymnasium, which will be added to the existing JPII campus in New Braunfels. Kim Lehmann Gonzalez, the director of advancement at John Paul II, said it was a landmark day for Guardian athletics.
“It’s very exciting,” Lehmann Gonzalez said. “Our community was out here in big numbers and it’s been a long time coming. This gym has been dreamt about since 2009 when the school opened, and we’ve been actively working on fundraising for the last three and a half years.”
In addition to collecting funds for the new gym, the Archdiocese of San Antonio chipped in $1.6 million to the project as part of its On the Way — Andale! capital campaign. Lehmann Gonzalez hopes the gym will be open in time for JPII’s boys and girls basketball teams to use in late 2021.
“We are breaking ground on phase one now and hope to have basketball in the gym next fall, so that’s the goal,” Lehmann Gonzalez said.
Since the school opened, many Guardians programs have had to borrow other gyms and facilities to play their home games, making them the epitome of road warriors. Boys basketball head coach Forrest Blackwell said having a place to call home will transform the program instantly.
“For the last six years, I’ve always joked that I had the most road wins in the state of Texas,” Blackwell said. “Seeing the administration deliver on their promise is such an amazing feeling. Words can’t describe what this means to our school, and I’m so excited for the community, girls basketball and the volleyball team as well. Our home opener is going to be something special.”
JPII indoor athletics have enjoyed plenty of success over the past several seasons, with Blackwell guiding the boys basketball team to its first-ever state tournament appearance in 2020. The girls basketball squad battled its way to the TAPPS Class 4A state semifinals this past season, and the Guardians’ volleyball program is a perennial playoff qualifier.
“It’s amazing what our athletes do without the proper facilities,” Lehmann Gonzalez said. “They have been doing wonderful.”
In addition to housing its own athletics programs, Lehmann Gonzalez said JPII wants to keep part of the gym open 24 hours a day to serve the larger Schertz/New Braunfels community.
“We do also plan on designating a community space and opening it up to our feeder schools and the city of Schertz to give back,” she said. “For all the facilities that have hosted us over the years, we want to have that same community feel here, so we have a goal of having that gym in operation around the clock.”
Future growth will also be taken into account for the gymnasium plans as JPII continues to expand its enrollment and athletic participation.
