Comal County’s four justices of the peace and constables made their cases for additional manpower and bigger operating budgets before county commissioners, whose budget workshop entertained more than $116.9 million in 2022 budget requests on Thursday.
The eight offices, two serving each of the county’s four precincts, said county growth now demands more and more processing of civil and criminal matters and an almost overwhelming glut of paperwork.
The county’s four justices of the peace, each earning $63,152 annually, try to rotate weekends on legal pronouncements of deaths — from scenes of car accidents, drownings on lakes and rivers, to non-natural deaths in hospitals. Precinct 3 JP Mike Rust said caseloads and death inquests have gone up by “94% or 95%” since 2015.
“It doesn’t seem like it’s going to slow down,” Rust said. “We’re in a unique community — to where the population has gone up to 150,000 — I don’t know what this year’s census will show — but six to eight months out of the year you can add another 50,000 to that.
“People come into town, (some) get in trouble here and die here,” he said. “And we have to take care of that.”
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb said he and the other JPs have engaged in “multiple discussions” on possible remedies, such as sharing medical examiners and personnel with other communities.
“I wish I had an answer for this – which would be less people,” Rust said. “But we’re seeing a lot of credit card (collection) cases being filed here — against people from places like California, where they left in debt — so here we are.”
County Judge Sherman Krause said he’s expecting the county’s census total to increase to 170,000. Later in the meeting, Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua announced there are now 119,635 registered voters.
Precinct 2 JP James “Rick” Walker said Rust was on point. He said he recently completed his own salary review that compared JP pay in similar and surrounding counties.
“It looked at 11 counties, specifically those of similar population, and found we were on the very bottom when it came to JP salaries,” he said. “The mean salary of $63,152 is 17% lower than the average base pay.”
In 2019, ahead of the 2020 budget, the county revamped its pay formula. Most county employees received scale pay hikes ranging between 2% and 4% effective Jan. 1, 2020, in addition to cost-of-living adjustments approved by commissioners. New hires became eligible for guaranteed increases on the two-year anniversary of their hiring dates.
Adjustments included tweaks to step scales in the classifications. Some positions gradually received increases due to pay grade reclassifications; others received COLA adjustments and merit pay raises were granted on a case-by-case basis.
The increases totaled $5 million in the 2020 budget with additional hires and reclassifications totaling another $2.2 million. Salaries for elected officials have remained the same since 2018, though JPs and commissioners ($68,601 annually) receive cell phone and car allowances.
Adding another $11,034 to JP earnings would bring the total to $74,186, which Walker said is “justified.”
“The case load has gone up dramatically, in the past few years and I’ve only been here three years,” he said. “In the last five years, the civil cases filed have gone up 95%, and that includes debt claims. There is a 94% increase in the number of inquests we’re now doing, which were 150 five years ago and in 2020 were 303 – I don’t see that number going down, it seems to be pretty steady for this year as well.”
Walker said a possible solution is contracting medical investigators, similar to other counties are doing and “allowable by law.”
Webb said the county “isn’t trying to be cheap” when it comes to salaries, but now faces the same thing other budget-conservative counties are facing.
“But as time goes on, it gets harder and harder to find people for these jobs,” he said. “It’s harder for them to have a weekend where they can enjoy some time off instead of always being on call. It’s not just (JPs) but also those in law enforcement — and we need to look into other ways (to provide that).”
Rust said it’s becoming harder and harder to get doctors to sign off on death certificates.
“We’ve been round and round with hospitals on this and usually it’s the ER (emergency room) doctors who don’t want to sign because they haven’t seen the patient before,” Rust said. “Technically I don’t think it’s following the law, which says if the doctor can’t certify the death he needs to notify the hospital administrator, who must notify the JP,” he added. “Sometimes they don’t even know who the hospital administrator is.”
Rust said the same happens with private physicians as well.
“I don’t know if they don’t want to get sued or what,” he said. “There needs to be some changes in the law, not just at the county level. The legislature needs to come up with a better way because it’s a burden on the counties.”
The county’s four constables, whose offices support the JP courts, have seen their civil and criminal workloads increase as well. In addition to computers and vehicles, they asked that commissioners consider increasing their salaries and granting more authority to their deputies — some of whose salaries could surpass their own next year.
“Currently, in the (county’s) step program, our deputy constables, whose anniversaries in those position take effect Jan. 1, would exceed the pay of those in the elected positions,” said Precinct 1 Constable Charlie Motz, who earns a base of $56,462 annually.
Motz said he and county HR Director Jerri Hettinger compiled a similar pay survey of constables and their paid deputies.
“It effectively showed an average of about $65,000,” he said of constable’s pay, adding it would be $67,000 if it included the 4% COLA increase some counties are offering this year.
Each of the constables on Thursday sought additional approval authority for deputies and additional help compiling paperwork.
“We’re required to do everything the sheriff’s office is required to do when it comes to compiling to racial profiling reports,” Precinct 2 Constable Mark Cheatum said. “My chief deputy does it and I think they ought to be compensated for some of the extra work required — lots of it. We have like 17 fields we have to fill out on every traffic stop.
“While the (electronic) ticket-writers might help this year, handwritten tickets have to be compiled and filed, along with all of the civil stuff and the writs — sometimes it takes days to compile everything that’s required.”
The county’s 2021 budget of $107,997,504 went into effect Jan. 1, funded by a 2020 combined tax rate of 35.8515 cents per $100 assessed property valuation. Commissioners will study $116,987,039 in 2022 budget requests over the next few weeks.
The county will receive projections from preliminary certified tax rolls by July 25, with Krause scheduled to present his recommended 2022 county budget Thursday, July 29.
Public hearings on the proposed budget, the 2021 tax rate and salaries of public officials are scheduled Thursday, Aug. 19 with final votes on the budget scheduled by Thursday, Aug. 26.
For more, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
