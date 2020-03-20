City and county officials on Friday announced three public meetings next week, the first since both joined the state in strict preventive measures against the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
New Braunfels City Council meets in regular session on Monday, Commissioners Court meets in special session Tuesday and in regular session on Thursday.
Both bodies are limiting business to routine agenda items, distancing seats of residents and addressing other impacts associated with the virus.
“We’re changing the way we do the citizen communication portion on the agenda,” City Manager Robert Camareno said. “We’re encouraging citizens to submit those communications through e-mail or by calling in.”
Camareno said he and City Attorney Val Acevedo will sit elsewhere in the chambers, rather than together on the left side of the council dais as they usually do.
“We’re spreading council members out more (on the panel),” Camareno said. “There will only be essential persons in the room — we’re encouraging people to live stream the meeting on our website or through their local government access channels.”
Camareno and County Judge Sherman Krause said all city and Comal offices will maintain normal business hours next week. Both said they’re allowing employees — about 2,000 combined — with the option of telecommuting to do so. They said many already are staying home to watch children on leave from schools, but none have been furloughed.
Camareno said he will present an overall update on changes and preparations by city departments. He said Mayor Barron Casteel, who issued the city’s COVID-19 order, asked council to discuss it and add possible changes. Camareno said the city is reviewing possible impacts and changes spurred by the recently approved federal COVID-19 relief package.
County Judge Sherman Krause said the county will consider extending the county’s disaster order on Tuesday. He said the county, which is coordinating the local emergency management response, is seeing an ever-changing landscape.
“If everything with COVID-19 stays the same, then our operations will stay the same,” he said. “If they get worse or get better, we’ll have to reevaluate the response — hopefully it’s a full return to normal — with foot traffic and the (personal services) we usually have.”
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in city council chambers in City Hall, 550 Landa Street in New Braunfels. The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
Address emails to citizencomments@nbtexas.org; call 830-221-4299 for voicemail, or deliver thoughts online at www.nbtexas.org/comment. The city said all emails, voicemails, and messages will be distributed to council prior to Monday’s meeting.
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. To access meeting videos and agendas, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
