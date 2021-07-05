New Braunfels City Council members have given the green-light to a sponsorship program that will benefit the now under construction westside branch of the New Braunfels Public Library.
The sponsorship program approved by council members on Monday will allow local businesses and residents the opportunity to give to the library and receive recognition for their support.
“We’re really excited when we contemplate the opening of another public space for this community,” said Library Director Gretchen Pruett. “In a public space like this, the city has used partnerships through sponsoring opportunities such as those at Das Rec to collect revenue and put community naming opportunities throughout the building.”
All fundraising efforts and sponsorships will be paid to the non-profit New Braunfels Public Library Foundation, Inc., which maintains a memorandum of understanding with the city that allows them to hold monies for use on specific library projects.
These funds will be set aside specifically for the westside branch.
As part of the 2019 Bond Program, residents voted in favor of expanding the Westside Community Center’s current facility to include a $5.5 million 8,000-square-foot full-service branch of the library.
The new westside branch will house a 25,000-item collection for adults, young adults, and children; a teaching garden; four study rooms; a teen area; computer workspaces and a drive-up service window.
The library works with the Library Advisory Board and the New Braunfels Public Library Foundation to identify potential projects that benefit and improve the library. The foundation has raised funds for the RioMobile, the Rover, the Children’s Room remodeling and several other projects.
The Library Advisory Board unanimously recommended approval of the sponsorship program at their March 15 meeting.
The construction project was designed by Komatsu Architecture and the contractor is Stoddard Construction Management.
City officials broke ground for construction in March and anticipate an opening of the new facility in spring 2022.
Current library services offered at the Westside Community Center continue during construction.
For more information about the services provided by the New Braunfels Public Library, visit www.nbtexas.org/library.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.