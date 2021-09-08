The public can have its say on the city’s proposed budget, tax rate and plan of municipal services during a public hearing scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
In addition to the public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate, New Braunfels City Council members are expected to consider the first reading of the ordinance adopting the proposals.
City Manager Robert Camareno last month introduced a balanced $322.87 million budget proposal for fiscal year 2021-22 and a slight property tax rate reduction to help support it.
The proposed budget includes compensation increases for employees for implementation in January and new positions in several departments to address increased demand for services.
General fund employee expenditures represent nearly 75% of total expenditures.
All city funds will total $322,870,698, combining $271,071,406 in budgeted expenditures with $51,799,292 in year-ending fund balance. That’s an increase of about $40.8 million from the current adopted budget, driven by multiple factors, such as one-time funding to support various equipment and technology initiatives in the general fund of about $11.3 million as well as the allocation in the grant fund of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation of $10.9 million.
Camareno told council members that conservative budgeting since the onset of the pandemic allowed for one-time multi-million dollar investments in equipment, technology and initiatives for the upcoming fiscal year.
He said the budget will also include funding to continue 2019 bond projects and begin preliminary design of potential 2023 bond projects, as well as include funding for resources and staffing to support capital projects that are underway, such as the Westside Library, Police Headquarters and Fire Station No. 7.
The city’s fund balance policy requires that the general fund maintain a fund balance of at least 25% or three months of operating costs. The overall proposed budget would maintain a 30% fund balance.
Camareno reported adjusted city appraisals of certified values in Comal and Guadalupe counties increased from $9.41 billion in 2020 to $10.2 billion this year, with taxable values rising from $8.112 billion to $8.719 billion, an increase of 7.7%.
General fund revenues, which support the majority of the city’s core services, are projected at nearly $79.375 million, with general fund expenditures totaling $90.394 million, a significant increase from the previous fiscal year, which includes $11.3 million in one-time investments.
The general fund appropriation totals about $114.93 million with the fund balance reserve.
Sales taxes (31.4%), property taxes (29.2%) and other taxes and franchise fees (15.4%) make up nearly 75% of all general fund revenue sources.
Capital funds will total $101.9 million, with capital improvement projects and public safety receiving the largest slices of budgeted expenditures.
Council members unanimously approved the preliminary tax rate last month.
Proposed appropriations for other funds, including fund balance reserves, are as follows: airport fund, $3,993,465; solid waste fund, $16,250,032; golf fund, $3,022,158; Civic/Convention Center fund, $877,588; special revenue funds, $43,982,762; debt service fund, $27.809,061; and self insurance fund, $10,449,795.
Tax rates
The budget was calculated with a 2021 proposed combined property tax rate of 47.5376 cents per $100 assessed property valuation, a reduction of about 0.8 cents from the current tax rate of 48.32 cents. The proposed rate is higher than the 2021 no-new-revenue tax rate, previously known as the effective tax rate, which is 44.9967 cents. The voter approval tax rate is 47.5376 cents.
The proposed rate for operations and maintenance, the city’s primary operating fund, is 24.7376 cents, entirely driven by the reduced voter approval threshold from 8% to 3.5%.
Senate Bill 2, passed by state lawmakers in 2019, prevents public entities from raising tax rates by more than 3.5% annually without voter approval.
The proposed interest and sinking rate, used for debt service, remains the same at 22.80 cents.
This budget will raise more total property taxes than last year’s budget by $2,709,337 or 6.4%, and of that amount, $1,339,530 is tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll this year.
New positions
The proposed budget includes six additional firefighters who will eventually be assigned to Fire Station No. 7, which is scheduled to begin construction sometime in the next fiscal year. The proposed budget also includes a fleet mechanic who will be assigned exclusively to the Fire Department’s vehicle fleet.
Funding is included to add four additional police officers and one sergeant. With those additions, all the positions to implement the additional patrol shift will be available. This will allow for a new shift to be established that is layered over the busiest times of the day.
The proposal allows for a maintenance worker to be included for the Facilities Division of the Public Works Department and the addition of four solid waste operators, including funding for uniforms, fuel and additional maintenance.
The budget includes an additional GIS analyst for the Information Technology Department, a learning and development coordinator for the human resources department, a full-time maintenance technician for the airport, an assistant city attorney, and a records management coordinator for the City Secretary’s Office.
Funding is included to support the new Westside Branch Library, including hiring a librarian, two part-time regular assistants and two part-time aides.
In the Parks and Recreation Department, four seasonal camp counselors have been added to provide better staffing flexibility for Camp Minnehaha and three seasonal maintenance workers have been added for use during the summer months, primarily on weekends to support the seasonal increased demand on the park system.
The proposed budget also includes an additional maintenance worker, two part-time golf cart porters and two part-time regular assistants.
The proposed budget also includes funding from the development services fund for a plans examiner position to assist with the workload for processing and review of residential new build permits and enable the Building Safety Division to improve processing times on residential new build permits.
Public safety expenditures
The proposed budget includes a host of expenses for the city’s public safety departments:
- Personal protection equipment — $403,500 is included for a second set of bunker coats, bunker pants, hoods and gloves for all certified firefighters.
- Durable medical equipment — $250,000 to replace existing medical equipment that has exceeded its recommended life span and is no longer certified by the manufacturer. Included in the request are 10 power stretchers, four new power load systems, 10 LUCAS devices and associated maintenance and repair plans.
- Westnet AVD upgrade — $12,700 is included for a required upgrade for the Automated Voice Dispatch software module.
- Support Services additional vehicle — $47,272 is included in the FY 2022 Proposed Budget to add an additional vehicle to the Fire Department’s support services division.
- Generators — February’s winter storm event made clear that public facilities are essential for emergency response. To be better prepared, $355,000 in funding is included to provide generators at Fire Station No. 1, Fire Station No. 5, Civic Center and the Westside Community Center.
- Apparatus replacement fund — The cost to complete two ambulance remounts is included in the Apparatus Maintenance and Equipment Replacement Fund ($250,000).
- Night vision monoculars — $19,960 is included for eight night vision monocular devices for use during critical incidents or other relevant calls for service during night patrol operations.
- License plate readers — $53,535 is included for pole mounted license plate readers that can be strategically placed around town in high crime areas and relocated as crime trends change. These could also be utilized at parks, main thoroughfares, or other high-traffic areas.
- Taser 7 weapon system refresh — Included in the proposed budget is $610,000 to purchase a new Taser 7 weapon system for all sworn staff to include a virtual reality headset to provide virtual training on decision making and taser deployment decision making. This package will also guarantee two master taser Instructor classes which will certify two instructors within the Police Department that can teach and certify additional taser instructors.
- E-Ticket writers — $40,000 in funding is included to evaluate and purchase new electronic ticket writers.
- Electronic case submission partnership — The proposed budget includes $100,000 to purchase and maintain a system (software and equipment) that would allow the Police Department to submit criminal cases to the Comal County District Attorney’s Office electronically.
In addition to the in-person meeting in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., the public can also participate in the hearing on Zoom by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88043154501. Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 880 4315 4501.
A copy of the proposed budget and plan of municipal services is on file in the City Secretary’s Office for public inspection between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at city hall and at the reception desk at the New Braunfels Municipal building.
A copy is also on reserve at the New Braunfels Public Library, 700 East Common St., during regular library hours.
A copy is also available on the city website at www.nbtexas.org.
A public hearing on the proposed budget and tax rate is set for 6 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the council chambers at city hall. Council members are expected to consider the first reading of the proposed budget and tax rate at that meeting.
A second reading on the proposed budget and Plan of Municipal Services, along with the property tax rate, is scheduled for Sept. 13.
The new fiscal year begins Oct. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.