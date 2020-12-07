A recent study conducted by the financial technology company SmartAsset indicates that Comal County residents are among the most generous in the state for charitable giving.
SmartAsset dug into IRS data to find the places where residents were donating the most money for charitable causes and organizations.
According to the analysis, Comal County ranked as the ninth most charitable county in Texas.
The study measured how much people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people in a given county who make charitable donations.
The study indicated that Comal County residents contributed 1.42% of their income to charity. The percentage of returns itemizing charitable contributions was 11.25%.
Terry Robinson, executive director of United Way of Comal County, said she’s not surprised with the ranking.
“I think it’s outstanding,” Robinson said. “I always thought that (Comal County) was one of the most generous places. The fact that you have so many people putting themselves out there with their time and financial resources is incredible. I’m not surprised but incredibly pleased to hear it.”
Kendall County ranked as the most generous in the state, followed by Rockwall County in second and Collin County in third.
The study takes into account charitable contributions as a percentage of net income and the proportion of taxpayers that made a charitable contribution of any amount in any given county.
To find the most generous places, the study looked at two factors in each county: how much money people donate as a percentage of their net income and the proportion of people who made charitable donations.
To determine the amount of money that people donate as a percentage of their income, the study first calculated the net income of all people in each county. To do this, the study looked at tax return data and accounted for federal, state and local taxes paid.
The study also accounted for deductible entries, including mortgage interest, mortgage points and mortgage insurance payments. The study then divided each county’s total charitable donations by its total net income to see how much money county residents are donating relative to their income.
Next, the study measured the total number of individual tax returns that show charitable contributions and divided that by the total number of individual tax returns in each county to indicate the proportion of people in each county who make charitable donations.
The study then indexed and equally weighted the two factors to yield the results.
Other counties in the Texas top 10 included Denton, Fort Bend, Travis, Montgomery, Gillespie and Midland.
Is anyone else somewhat disturbed that a private company can access IRS data? Just how far into returns can they get, and for what other purposes?
