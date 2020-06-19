New Braunfels Utilities recently earned top honors as the recipient of the 2020 Texas Environmental Excellence Award for Water Conservation for its customer leak awareness outreach campaign.
The Texas Environmental Excellence Awards, sponsored by the Office of the Governor and commissioners from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, is an annual awards program that honors environmental preservation and protection achievements.
Led by Andrew Cummings, NBU’s manager of environmental affairs, the team began implementing a five-year automated metering infrastructure conversion program in 2016 to increase efficiency, accuracy and water use data collection.
With the conversion to new, more efficient meters — also called smart meters — new software was adopted to manage the automated metering infrastructure data.
“These are digital meters that we can get real-time information from, compared to an old meter that we would come out or have a radio intercept meter read once a month that just give us a number,” Cummings said. “If somebody had a leak or higher usage, we would have a customer interview and try to figure it out. Maybe there was an event that caused higher usage.”
Using hourly data received from the new meters, NBU was able to implement a customer outreach program that contacts customers whose meters reported continuous water consumption caused by potential leaks.
“Now, with the new smart meters, we’re able to pinpoint days of higher usage down to the hour,” he said. “We can see what happened, for example, on the 15th at 6 p.m. With this new data, we have a lot of options. We use it when we talk to customers about high bills, but we wanted to take a proactive approach with potential issues that may be in the early stages of development.”
Alerts are generated after 48 hours of continuous water usage and are sent out via automated phone calls or text messages. Customers are encouraged to attempt to locate and repair the leaks.
According to Cummings, slowly leaking toilets cause most of the generated alerts.
“The volume of the leak that’s recorded is generally about two gallons an hour, so it’s very little,” he said. “That’s not going to make a huge impact on someone’s bill. But if it runs for a month, you can see where that could have an increase, especially if that customer was teetering on the next highest level tier, it potentially could push them into a higher rate bracket.”
Cummings said NBU sent about 100 alerts a day to customers during May.
NBU customer service and environmental affairs staff are available to help customers throughout the process, from detecting the leak, determining its severity, and assessing the leak with a skilled resource conservation representative.
NBU also educates customers through workshops, online videos, and a “Leak Detection Checklist,” developed by the environmental affairs staff.
“The goal of the project was to reduce water consumption, but also to empower and educate our customers in attacking these leaks moving forward, so it’s not something that is taken for granted,” Cummings said. “In South Texas, we’re not known for ample rainfall. We have a lot of influx of people from areas that do have a lot more rainfall than we do. A water drop saved, when everybody does it, we can save a tremendous amount of water to potentially keep us out of drought restrictions.”
Since the inception of leak alerts in January 2017, about 61,000 alerts have been sent to customers, resulting in the resolution of about 95% of leaks resolved within nine days of notification. That translates to an estimated 56.8 million gallons of water and $300,000 saved over the program’s lifetime.
To learn more about the leak detection program, email environmentalaffairs@nbutexas.com.
Customers can access the Leak Detection Checklist at www.nbutexas.com/Conservation/Water-Efficiency/Leak-Detection-Checklist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.