The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees unanimously approved calling an election in November 2021 for a $348 million bond that would largely center on the district’s two high school campuses.
The proposal has a maximum potential 1.5 cent tax rate increase — but that figure could be shaped by future growth.
The bond package is a 7-10 year plan to build new schools and make improvements to existing campuses, and was put together by the district’s facilities planning committee.
Breaking it down
The bond consists of three propositions: $321.3 million for general buildings including renovations to New Braunfels High School, $20.1 million for stadiums and $6.6 for technology.
During a board workshop last Wednesday, administration and the committee came up with $450 million package with a 5.75 cent increase, but the board opted for a lower package on Tuesday.
The general buildings proposition includes about $96 million for large scale renovations at New Braunfels High School that would overhaul the campus to increase capacity.
The proposition also includes Phase I and Phase II of the new Long Creek High School, the district’s second high school.
The “stadiums” proposition includes turf for New Braunfels High School’s softball and baseball stadiums and a new pressbox. It also includes stadium upgrades for Long Creek High School.
The bond would also fund a second elementary School in Veramendi, as well as capacity additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary.
The bond also includes converting Carl Schurz Elementary School into a Disciplinary Alternative Education Program/Gateway facility since the elementary school will be replaced.
The district will also need to add traffic lights and extend Zipp Road out when turning the existing New Braunfels Middle School building into Long Creek High School.
Bond funds will also go toward traffic lights and buses as well as playground upgrades and playground shades are for all elementary school campuses.
Technology upgrades include refreshing the iPads, a fifth of staff and classroom hardware per year and a fifth of the network infrastructure per year.
The board discussed possibly splitting funding line items of New Braunfels High School into two bonds a few years apart, but ultimately chose to keep them together.
Pushing back a second bond could potentially construction planning difficult as Long Creek High School and the new Veramendi Elementary School are all scheduled to be worked on during 2024 and 2025.
The conversion of the Ninth Grade Center to Long Creek High School will begin in spring 2023 and be completed in spring 2026.
Construction on the second elementary in the Veramendi development would begin in summer of 2024 and open in August 2026.
The district would need those funds to order materials, and if it does not pass they would need to go out and try again, delaying everything further.
Those delays would disrupt plans to ease capacity concerns at the existing New Braunfels
High School.
“The bond was designed to address capacity issues at our elementary and high school campuses as well as replacement of aging facilities,” NBISD director of communications Rebecca Villarreal said. “If the bond projects in proposition A do not pass, the projected student growth will cause NBISD to purchase and install portable buildings at the affected buildings in order to address the overcrowding.”
Bond 2018 Projects
The New Braunfels Middle School is ready for students this fall, while contracted construction is ready to start working on a new elementary school.
It would cost about $29 million funded by the bond and will be two-stories with an 850-student capacity.
Stantec plans to have a demolition and groundbreaking ceremony on Aug. 25 at 10 a.m. at the old Ninth Grade Center site where the new elementary school will be built.
The new building boasts materials such as metal and brick with a modern look and innovatively utilized spaces.
Students can study on the learning stairs, a large set of stairs which house administrative offices below. The entrance is wide and has modern lighting throughout, leading students down the corridor to their classes.
Oak Run Middle School and the new Ninth Grade Center’s tennis courts are almost done.
All that is left for the Ninth Grade Center tennis courts is landscaping, the windscreen and some small items.
Oak Run Middle School has exterior work to be done on its courts, as well as its light pole. Stantec engineering which was contracted for the project said the board can expect to see big progress by the end of this week.
Tax rate
The board also approved a total tax rate of $1.1978 per $100 of property value assessed, with an interest and sinking rate, which pays the district’s debt at $.3258 and maintenance and operations rate decreasing to $.8720 from the current rate of $.8975.
Boiler repairs
The boilers for the 9th Grade Center are less than 11 years old, and are now down due to system issues.
They heat the building and provide humidity control. One full boiler is down and two heat exchangers on others are down.
They must be replaced soon because hard water is fouling the system, district officials said. The board approved the lowest of three quotes with SMG to total $102,311 to replace them.
The district will also look at contracting for water softeners to prevent future issues, as it is potentially a problem at other schools, district officials said.
The total will be covered by a budget amendment made earlier during the meeting which moved funds from the fund balance to the general fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.