Comal County added 67 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday morning with a positivity rate — the percentage of tests with a positive result — now at 15.44%.
That rate is up from 15.10% on Saturday and 12.61% one week ago, officials said. The county's total COVID-19 case count now stands at 1,349 with 843 of those cases active. There have been 19 more recoveries from the disease, with recoveries now standing at 477.
Hospitalizations with the disease declined to 49, a drop of three, and the county reported no new deaths. Twenty-nine people have died since the pandemic began, with 21 of those deaths coming in July after the disease began to spread in residential care facilities in the area.
Of the new cases, 40 are confirmed and 27 are probable; 53 are New Braunfels-area residents, two live north of Canyon Lake, seven live south of Canyon Lake, five are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, and one is from the Garden Ridge area. Thirty-three are younger than 30, including an infant younger than 1; 19 are in their 30s or 40s, 11 are in their 50s or 60s, and four are older than 70.
As of Saturday morning, Public Health has received reports of 8,739 tests conducted with 1,017 confirmed cases and 332 probable cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.