Comal County Commissioners recently honored long-time sheriff’s office employee Milly Smithson, who retired after more than 23 years with the department.
“We have a plaque here that reads Milly Smithson, Comal County Sheriff’s Office upon the occasion of your retirement and recognizing over 23 years of dedicated service to the CCSO and citizens of Comal County,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “Thank you for a job well done.”
Sheriff Mark Reynolds gave an emotional tribute.
“I don’t know how I’m going to keep this one together — I’m going to try and cover 23 years in a minute or so,” Reynolds said.
“When Milly first came to the CCSO as a dispatcher, she told me what to do (even) then. When she went to records — and she was my go-to person — she still told me what to do.
“When she gave ne her (resignation) letter I asked, ‘Are you’re still going to tell me what to do?’ And she said ‘yes.’ We have laughed like family and argued like family but I have always admired her — no matter my role, she was never afraid to tell me where I stood and what needed to be done.
“Milly, just please don’t forget your other family.”
Smithson, who received a standing ovation, was flattered.
“I didn’t expect that,” she said. “It seems like yesterday since I started and the 23 years have flown by. Never thought I’d get to the point where I said it was time (to retire).
“I’m going to miss working with the sheriff’s office and my time spent with the county.”
Commissioners also honored employees reaching service milestones with the county, including Beatrice Urbina (30 years), Mary Reyna and Enrique Montanez Jr. (20 years) with the sheriff’s office; Ida Paniagua (20 years) with the district attorney’s office; James Lenz (10 years) with the road and bridge department; and Will Burrell (10 years) as magistrate.
