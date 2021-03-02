New Braunfels police are looking for someone who fired shots from one vehicle into another, wounding a Seguin woman during a road rage incident early Saturday, they said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said police were called to the 1100 block of State Highway 46 South, north of the Stone Gate subdivision, around 12:10 a.m. Saturday.
“We were dispatched there for a reported gunshot victim,” he said. “She had pulled over onto the side of the road, and had been shot through the car door into her leg.”
Ferguson said the incident stemmed from an encounter between two groups who exchanged words earlier at a nearby hotel. One group left in a white 2021 Nissan, which was followed by the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored, four-door sedan.
“That car rolled up and fired two handgun rounds into the first car,” Ferguson said.
The driver, a 46-year-old Seguin woman, was transported to Seton Hays Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said. Her condition was not available.
As officers investigated, one of three passengers in the Nissan became “highly agitated” and started attacking an officer assisting the wounded driver, Ferguson said.
“She did not obey the officer’s commands to back away from the scene,” he said. “She then struck one of the officers several times with her fists and kicked him in the leg, injuring his knee.
Ferguson said Allison Kay Kelsey, 17, of Seguin, was charged with assault of a public servant and taken to Comal County Jail, where she remained early Tuesday under $20,000 bond. He said police are seeking the suspect or suspects who fired the shots from the dark-colored sedan.
“This remains under investigation by the New Braunfels Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division,” Ferguson said.
