The Small Business Administration began accepting applications this week for a federal program designed to provide relief funds to restaurants and other hard-hit food establishments that have experienced economic distress and significant operational losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Established under the recently passed American Rescue Plan, the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business and no more than $5 million per physical location. Funds must be used for allowable expenses by March 11, 2023.
“Local food and drink establishments can utilize this special program funding via the SBA,” said Michael Meek, interim CEO of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “As long as they expend the funds on eligible expenses before March 2023, the funds are not payable back to the government. The pandemic hit our local restaurants hard, so this is welcome funding for them and hopefully can help them recover from a very tough year as well as keep citizens employed.”
Eligible entities who have experienced pandemic-related revenue loss include:
n Restaurants
n Food stands, food trucks, food carts
n Caterers
n Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns
n Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars
n Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
n Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
n Breweries and microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
n Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
n Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)
n Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample or purchase products
Stephen Brockman, the Chamber’s vice president of leadership and small business, said it’s vital that small businesses, such as restaurants, take advantage of federal funding programs to aid in recovering from the economic downturn brought on by COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s important for those people who were hit really hard during the pandemic to know that there are still funds available and it’s worth exploring those opportunities,” Brockman said.
In a statement, SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman said restaurants are among the businesses that have been hardest hit and need support to survive the pandemic.
“We want restaurants to know that help is here,” Guzman said. “The SBA has focused on the marketplace realities of our food and beverage businesses in designing the Restaurant Revitalization Fund to meet businesses where they are. And we are committed to equity to ensure our smaller and underserved businesses, which have suffered the most, can access this critical relief, recover, and grow more resilient.”
For the first three weeks the program is open, the SBA will prioritize funding applications from businesses owned and controlled by women, veterans, and socially and economically disadvantaged individuals.
The online application will remain open to any eligible establishment until all funds are exhausted.
“Recognizing the great urgency to help restaurants keep their doors open — and with a clear mandate from Congress – the SBA worked at a breakneck speed and is excited to launch this program,” said Patrick Kelley, SBA associate administrator, Office of Capital Access. “From day one, we engaged with diverse stakeholders in the food industry community to make sure we built and delivered the program equitably, quickly, and efficiently.”
All eligible applicants are encouraged to submit applications as soon as possible. Following the three weeks, all eligible applications will be funded on a first-come, first-served basis.
SBA officials said they would take steps to ensure the equitable distribution of relief, particularly for the smallest businesses, by creating a $9.5 billion set-aside: $5 billion for applicants with 2019 gross receipts of not more than $500,000; $4 billion is set aside for applicants with 2019 gross receipts from $500,001 to $1,500,000; and $500 million for applicants with 2019 gross receipts, not more than $50,000.
For more information, visit sba.gov/restaurants or in Spanish at sba.gov/restaurantes.
