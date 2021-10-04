Under sunny skies and cooler temperatures, city and county residents are planning to kick neighborhood crime to the curb during Tuesday’s National Night Out.
Most communities nationwide observed the 38th annual NNO, sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, two months ago. Now that fall has come to Texas, law officers and civic officials meet with residents in the annual event that galvanizes crime-prevention efforts.
“National Night Out continues to grow every single year and we’re thrilled more and more people want to participate in an event specifically designed to help neighbors get to know neighbors in an effort to reduce crime in their neighborhoods,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
Ferguson said NNO is also the time of year that residential and homeowners associations form Neighborhood Community Watch groups – which New Braunfels police, Comal County Sheriff’s deputies and county constables encourage year-round.
“We hope that the community uses this opportunity to connect with their neighbors and discuss ways to prevent crime in their neighborhood as part of the larger effort to keep the New Braunfels community safe,” New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said.
National Night Out began as a symbolic event in 1984, when small groups of neighbors sat on porches and conversed with each other — and has since blossomed into an annual renewal that unites residents against criminal elements.
There will be 54 gatherings tonight in the city and another 27 in Comal County — many featuring street closures, potluck dinners and live and interactive games for the kids. The COVID-19 pandemic last year limited NNO gatherings to events without live music, food and visits from first responders and government officials.
“The program fosters civic involvement, mutual commitment, community pride, a common goal, and a real sense of community,” Ferguson said. “Those who live in the neighborhood become the eyes and ears for law enforcement with the goal of preventing or reducing crime by teaching residents how to recognize and report suspicious activity.
“Having a Neighborhood Watch sign posted in your neighborhood lets criminals know that your neighborhood is not an easy target.”
After Tuesday, groups can still form watch groups — helped by city and county responders. For more, visit the National Night Out in New Braunfels website or contact NBPD Community Affairs Officer Lucas Crawford at 830-221-4166 or email to lcrawford@nbtexas.org.
In the county, contact CCSO Community Resource Team Deputy Herman Medina at 830-643-5842, emailing to medinah@co.comal.tx.us or visit these links: mycomalcounty.com/SO and www.co.comal.tx.us/nno.htm.
“Even when NNO ends, people should never stop getting to know their neighbors, have discussions on ways to stop crime, and continuously look out for each other to help keep their neighborhoods safe,” Ferguson said.
