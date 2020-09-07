Anxiety and depression are rising among Americans amid the COVID-19 pandemic, research indicates.
In a study conducted by the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in late June, American adults reported considerably elevated adverse mental health conditions associated with COVID-19.
Overall, 40.9% of respondents reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health condition, including symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder, symptoms of a trauma- and stressor-related disorder related to the pandemic, and have started or increased substance use to cope with stress or emotions related to COVID-19.
Younger adults, essential workers and unpaid adult caregivers reported having experienced disproportionately worse mental health outcomes, increased substance use and elevated suicidal ideation.
In the survey, 74.9% of young adults ages 18-24 years old reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health symptom. More than half of older adults ages 25-44 years reported at least one adverse mental or behavioral health symptom.
Two-thirds of people who held less than a high school diploma said they are struggling with mental health issues during the pandemic.
And more than half of essential workers, which include health care workers, first responders and nursing home workers, said they had experienced mental health issues in the pandemic.
Hispanic respondents reported a higher prevalence of symptoms of anxiety disorder or depressive disorder, increased substance use, and suicidal ideation than did non-Hispanic whites or non-Hispanic Asian respondents. Black respondents reported increased substance use and past 30-day serious consideration of suicide in the previous 30 days more commonly than did white and Asian respondents.
Tiffany Quiring, outreach and development director with River City Advocacy, a community mental health nonprofit in New Braunfels that provides mental health counseling and peer support services, said the organization has seen an increased need for services in the past few months.
“We are getting more applications for counseling services,” Quiring said. “That’s not surprising, but something that has changed for us is whether or not the clients have the ability to pay. People are seeking counseling after being furloughed, after a spouse loses a job, after they have to quit because they’re doing at-home virtual learning with their kids or after they’ve lost their insurance because they were laid off.”
The global outbreak has caused more than 850,000 deaths and almost 26 million confirmed infections. U.S. cases total more than 6 million, with more than 187,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.
The crisis has also put millions out of work, crippled the economy and forced shutdowns or limited operations of numerous businesses.
Quiring said many clients are experiencing financial stress brought on by the pandemic’s effect on the economy.
“All of us are experiencing some economic change,” Quiring said. “A lot of our clients that we see are under-insured or have a lower socioeconomic status. A lot of the jobs have seen some changes, whether it was retail or an office job, and now that office is shut or the store is only open to a certain capacity. Hours are being cut, people are being furloughed and financial stress is a huge factor that’s changing people’s outlook as far as mental health.”
A lot of people are in a “holding pattern” to make sure things don’t get worse, she said.
According to the CDC, stress during an infectious disease outbreak can sometimes cause:
• Fear and worry about your own health and the health of your loved ones, your financial situation or job, or loss of support services you rely on.
• Changes in sleep or eating patterns.
• Difficulty sleeping or concentrating.
• Worsening of chronic health problems.
• Worsening of mental health conditions.
• Increased use of tobacco, and/or alcohol and other substances.
But there are healthy ways to cope with the additional stress, the CDC says.
Know what to do if you are sick and are concerned about COVID-19. Contact a health professional before you start any self-treatment for COVID-19.
Know where and how to get treatment and other support services and resources, including counseling or therapy (in person or through telehealth services).
Taking care of your emotional health will help you think clearly and react to the urgent needs to protect yourself and your family.
Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories, including those on social media. Hearing about the pandemic repeatedly can be upsetting.
Take care of your body, such as taking deep breaths or stretching, trying to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, getting plenty of sleep and avoid excessive alcohol and drug use.
Make time to unwind by doing some other activities you enjoy.
Connect with others by talking with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling.
Connect with your community- or faith-based organizations. While social distancing measures are in place, consider connecting online, through social media or by phone or mail.
For more information on mental health resources, visit rivercityadvocacy.org/resources/.
