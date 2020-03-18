Comal County political party conventions scheduled this weekend have also been shuffled by the COVID-19 crisis, with Democrats still set to meet Saturday, with Republicans canceling theirs until further notice.
Both party headquarters — the GOP’s at 265 Landa Street and the Democrats’ at 1592 W. San Antonio Street — are now closed. Sue Piner, Republican chair, said state officials directed postponements of county conventions scheduled this week, including the Comal convention on Saturday.
“The state Republican executive committee will meet in Austin on April 4 to determine the status of the planned state convention,” Piner said, referring to the July 16-18 event scheduled for Houston’s George Brown Convention Center.
Piner said county party faithful can view a live stream of the April 4 meeting on the state party’s Facebook page, with local party updates continuing the county’s GOP Facebook page.
Gloria Meehan, county Democratic chair, closed the party headquarters on Monday. She said the scheduled local party convention site, Oak Run Middle School, is also closed.
“Regardless, we’ll be in the (school) parking lot this Saturday because by law, we must convene on March 21,” she said Tuesday.
Meehan said plans are to hold a pro-forma convention with delegates selected from a list of those who registered by Thursday’s deadline — which is also subject to change.
“We’ll reassess on Friday when we have our final list,” she said. “At this point we DO plan on being at Oak Run Middle School beginning at 9 a.m.”
Meehan said pre-registered delegates are not required to attend.
“Our primary concern is the health, safety and well-being of our community,” she said on the party’s website. “Therefore, delegates to the state convention will be selected from those who have pre-registered and anyone who signs-in on Saturday.
“Because of the coronavirus, this may be a very short convention.”
Meehan said those who have pre-registered will be contacted with updates or changes. She recommends that registrants indicate if they want to be considered as a delegate to the state convention, June 4-6 at the Henry B. Gonzales Convention Center in San Antonio.
“Most questions are answered on our website; call us at 830-620-5739, leave a message and we’ll get back to you as soon as possible,” Meehan said.
For more, visit comalcountygop.org and comalcountydp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.