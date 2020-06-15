Startz Memorial VFW Post 8800 has canceled its annual Fourth of July parade due to coronavirus concerns.
In a letter posted on Facebook, Post Commander Gregory P. Brannan and Auxiliary President Tressa R. Teel cited guidelines established by the Centers for Disease Control and the recommendations from state health officials as factors in the decision to cancel the event.
“Numerous factors were reviewed, researched and discussed, and it boiled down to community safety, Brannan and Teel wrote. “Previous years found the community that we love lined up three and four spectators deep along FM 2673 to watch the parade. While this warmed our hearts and inspired personal patriotism, continuing this tradition in today’s pandemic would put our community at risk. This was not an individual decision, but the course of action our membership decided upon.”
The letter states that the parade’s cancellation will leave “a significant hole” in the day’s celebration.
“However, some in the community are working on other options to celebrate our nation’s birthday,” the letter stated. “We are still working with the pilots from previous years events to have a formation of aircraft flyover of our community.”
The parade in Startzville is the latest Independence Day event to see cancellation because of ongoing concerns about the spread of COVID-19.
On Friday, officials with the city of New Braunfels and the Sophienburg Museum and Archives announced the cancellation of its parade.
But the annual Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular at Landa Park will continue as planned.
