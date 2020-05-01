Lt. Col. David L. Cook of New Braunfels was laid to rest at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio on Tuesday.
He served in three wars — World War II, Korea and Vietnam. He died on April 15 of Alzheimer’s disease. He was 98.
Three family members came to the burial. They had to stay by their cars on the roadside.
No burial service. No military honors.
“It’s been really difficult with things not being like they should be, to be able to mourn like you should be able to mourn and not in sections,” said Cook’s daughter, Davia Kochersperger. “It’s difficult. It’s not the type of closure you really need.”
The coronavirus has impacted almost every aspect of life — even how we say goodbye to loved ones.
Donna Zech, Cook’s other daughter, said the family wanted a ceremony with military honors. Right now, that’s not possible because of coronavirus concerns.
“I have five siblings,” Zech said. “One out of the country, two out of state, so because of not being able to fly in, they can’t do visitation, and they have to wait. We decided to go ahead with the visitation.”
The family hosted two different visitations on Friday — 10 people at each.
“I’ve been dad’s major caregiver, so I was there at the house when he passed away,” Zech said. “I’ve decided since I saw him and saw him all the time, and we can only have 10 people there that I would not go to the viewing because I had been with him all the time.”
Funeral homes have been adapting to government-mandated coronavirus restrictions. One of those directives mandated that funeral rites should only have 10 people in attendance. And that means family members have had to make uncomfortable decisions at an already challenging time.
Zach said she’s going to wait to go to the burial site until they can conduct a memorial service.
“I think the memorial service with military honors is the most important, and we’re having that at a time when the coronavirus is over, so that...all six (siblings can) be together at the military honors service,” she said.
Sloan Tomlinson, of New Braunfels, a project manager at Apex Roofing and Construction in San Antonio, died unexpectedly on March 24 in his home. He was 25.
Besides a host of family members, he left behind twin daughters.
His mother, Regina Tomlinson of New Braunfels, said without a traditional funeral service, she has been unable to undergo a healing process.
“With this process, you really don’t get closure,” Regina Tomlinson said. “You didn’t have a funeral service. I guess the closure will come when I get his urn back to the house. It’s been heartbreaking.”
With COVID-19, it’s not normal, she said.
“You can’t grieve the way you want to grieve,” she said. “We brought his truck home, and you see it outside, and it makes you very sad. His little girls were here, and my husband had to move the truck because they went out to the truck crying, and they thought ‘Daddy’s home,’ but we had to explain that he’s not. He’s in heaven.”
Funeral homes are using online guest and in memoriam options, along with live streaming services over Facebook and other video media.
Michele Doeppenschmidt of Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home said since the coronavirus outbreak, fewer families are making arrangements in person.
“Early on, during one service, in particular, they came in, and we did a graveside service. They were there briefly to make their arrangements and what they wanted was a graveside service, and they would do a memorial service when all of this is over with. Since then, as this has progressed, we are doing e-arrangements with our families. The families are actually wanting to do e-arrangements. By telephone and email, we’re doing our arrangements, and they are able to see what we have in our selection room as far as caskets. They are picking from those pictures. We’ve never done that before.”
Doeppenschmidt added that many families are choosing not to host visitations but wishing to plan for a memorial service when it’s safe to do so.
Kenny Lux, owner of Lux Funeral Home, said for several years, funeral homes have had to incorporate different methods in terms of arrangement processes.
“Funeral homes have offered for some time now, online arrangements where the family doesn’t have to go into the funeral home and they handle everything over the Internet. I’ve shied away from that because we’re very hands-on, and we want to see the families, and we want them to see us.”
Lux said the staff’s initial reaction is to greet the family as soon as they get to the door and sometimes before they get to the door.
“We go out and shake their hand and walk them in,” Lux said. “Now, you try to be as personable as you can and continue to do the business that we did before in our procedures. It makes it less personable for me and out of safety of us and the families we want to follow those precautions. But it doesn’t seem like us. We’ve had to become creative in terms of how we do that.”
Greg Butrico, general manager of Zoeller Funeral Home, said they are learning as they go about new ways to conduct business.
“We work with each family to try to come up with the best solution for them,” Butrico said. “For some families, it’s to try to do something with a burial now and move forward with an actual gathering when all this is over. For other families, we do this virtually or just do something intimate with the family and not having a large service at all. It’s trying for the families, and it’s difficult for us as well because that’s what we do — we educate families of the importance of celebrating someone’s life. It makes it a little hard to do that right now, but we’re working through it.”
Another challenge, he said, is how to adjust visitation since they can only host gatherings of 10.
“Sometimes, the immediate family is more than 10, so we’ll have a visitation for one part of the family in the morning,” Lux said. “When they leave, we have to sanitize the area, then let the second part of the family have a visitation so that they can have their closure as well.”
And there are also the small details.
“Even little simple things like pens, we’ll put out pens, we put out a tray of them, and as people take the pens, they can put it in a separate bin to be cleaned or take it home with them, so not everyone is grabbing the same pen when they are signing the register book.”
But families need to hug each other during a funeral, he said, and right now, that’s not happening.
“They need that support from their entire support group,” he said. “I’m hoping that at some point, we’ll get back to that.”
Gov. Greg Abbott gave the green light this week to allow churches and other houses of worship to expand occupancy under specific social distancing and sanitation protocols as part of the first phase of a multi-phase reopening of the state’s economy.
The same minimum standard health protocols would apply to funeral services, burials and memorials.
But that’s still not normalcy pre-virus.
“It’s a sad time,” Doeppenschmidt said. “What I worry about are the families being able to grieve. If their loved one has been in a nursing home or hospital, the families are not able to be with them. I worry about a long-term effect on how that’s going to affect the family with grieving. It’s a sign of the times, and I’m going to be glad when it’s over with.”
