The Stars & Stripes Drive-in Theatre is big on nostalgia so it will be a blast to the past Thursday for its screening of the 80s classic “Stand by Me.”
Gates open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 per person and will benefit the Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County. Tickets can be pre-purchased via the nonprofit’s Facebook page.
People who want to come the night of can go through the main gate and go to Lane 6.
The ’50s-themed event will feature hand-jiving and hula-hooping competitions, and moviegoers can come in costume and enter the costume contest.
The coming-of-age film focusing on several young boys set in 1959 is rated R, so children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Besides getting to wear poodle skirts and dancing, CACCC Executive Director Trendy Sharp said the event will help the nonprofit after it canceled all of its fundraising events last year due to the pandemic.
“This will be our first post-pandemic event,” Sharp said. “We really wanted to get something together that would be stress free and summery and fun and kind of be a cool retro thing to do where people can just get together and enjoy a movie and enjoy each other’s company.”
The CACCC works with the state’s Office of the Governor, Child Protective Services and other agencies. It provides counseling and conducts neutral, forensic interviews with child abuse and sex trafficking survivors in a relaxed environment.
The ticket funds will go toward essential operating costs since the CACCC center office building is being renovated because of flood damage from the February winter storms.
The storm caused frozen pipes to burst, so all of the office’s walls got water into the drywall and all the flooring must be replaced. Water also got into the ceiling which must be redone.
The office had mold remediation and renovations began about two or three weeks ago, Sharp said.
On Monday they began putting in the drywall but there is still lots of damage, and so construction projects the building will be back to use in September, Sharp said.
The CACCC has a temporary facility, the Seguin Carriage House behind the Gerlich House, which provides forensic interviews for children.
It also recently opened its new counseling center in Gruene Office Park, which will continue operations when the office building is renovated.
“We absolutely need as much help as possible right now, we’re still waiting to get all of our insurance money in to help with the building and renovating,” Sharp said.
“Stand By Me” is a comedy-drama based on the book “The Body” by Stephen King. The movie was released in 1986 and stars a young Wil Wheaton, Jerry O’Connell, River Phoenix and Corey Feldman.
Sharp said they chose the movie because of its themes of childhood abuse, both in the film and in the real lives of the actors.
Will Wheaton has talked to the media about the abuse he suffered at the hands of his mother while acting as a young boy. River Phoenix was also sexually abused when he was four, and later died of a drug overdose at 23.
Corey Feldman also has accused Charlie Sheen of sexual abuse.
“[Wil] experienced a lot of childhood trauma while filming this film and has grown up to be one of the greatest proponents of addressing childhood trauma and understanding the adverse effects it has on your future,” Sharp said. “We wanted a 50s theme anyway, and ‘Stand by Me’ has themes from the movie that have a lot to do with childhood trauma and how we move past that.”
Sharp said she hopes people come out to the screening to “bebop” 2020 away.
“I have been with the CACCC for 16 years and this past year has been the most difficult year ever for the CACCC to survive,” Sharp said. “There have been so many struggles but as I said before, I take a lesson from the kids that come through the center of resilience. If they can go through what they go through and keep on truckin’, so can we.”
To buy tickets, go to: https://bit.ly/2SPh2GK
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.