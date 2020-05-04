Comal County Commissioners will approve the county’s 2021 budget planning schedule and issue proclamations designing observances honoring corrections and law enforcement officers during their weekly meeting on Thursday.
The budget process, which also includes setting tax rates, takes about four months. The
2020 budget, totaling $110.9 million, went into effect Jan. 1 and is funded by the 2019 combined tax rate of 37.7915 cents per $100 assessed property valuation.
Portions of the combined rate are designated for county general operations, jury, indigent health, debt service, road and flood control funds. The 2019 effective tax rate is 32.0265 cents and the rollback rate 38.6057 cents.
On Thursday, commissioners will vote to request County Judge Sherman Krause submit his proposed budget in July. If approved, budget request packets will be sent to department heads on Friday. Those will be returned to County Auditor Jessie Rahe by Friday, June 5 and will be distributed to commissioners by Monday, June 22.
After tax appraisals are certified in late July, the budget will go to commissioners in early August. Public hearings on the proposed budget, tax rate and salaries of public officials will precede votes to finalize the budget (Aug. 20) and tax rate (Sept. 17).
Also Thursday, commissioners will issue proclamations designating this week, May 3-9, as countywide observance of National Correctional Officers and Employees Week, and next week, May 10-16, as National Police Week and May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day, honoring peace officers who have lost lives or become disabled in the performance of duty.
They will also issue a proclamation recognizing May 10-16 as National Prevention Week, annually raises public awareness about the importance of substance-use prevention and positive mental health programs.
After receiving citizen comments and reports from elected officials on items of community interest, commissioners will also:
• Stage a public hearing before voting on a proposed final replat of 8.62 acres into two lots in a section of the Glen Roy subdivision.
• Consider approving a budget amendment to transfer $2,435 in Child Safety Fund reserves to cover “increased distribution amounts owed to other entities as a result of increased revenues collected in 2019.”
Commissioners will meet at 8:30 a.m. Thursday in Commissioners Courtroom, 100 Main Plaza in New Braunfels. For the meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
